Dallas Small Businesses Begin Announcing Permanent Closures Amid the COVID-19 Outbreak

As much as it’s a goal to keep PaperCity’s website a place of positive community news and information during this time, it’s also important to honor the beloved local businesses that won’t get to the other side of the coronavirus outbreak. Sadly, we’re sure this list will continue to grow as the days and weeks trail on.

We’ll do our best to keep this post (and you) updated.

Vital Fitness Studio

Vital Fitness Studio studio is one of the first boutique fitness concepts to close amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Mark Nelson)

The sleek subterranean studio beneath The Joule hotel in downtown Dallas was known for its excellent spin classes, soothing yoga flows, and challenging HIIT sessions. Vital also had one of the greatest locker room setups of any boutique gym. We’ll remember the talented instructors, the rooftop spin classes, and those rainfall showers stocked with luxe Niven Morgan products.

“In this time, we don’t want to dwell on the negative. We’d rather celebrate all of the positive energy that has been created at VITAL. We couldn’t be prouder of the vibrant community that grew within our walls over the last three and a half years. We’ve had the most incredible time leading, learning, and growing with you all.” – Vital Fitness Studio on Instagram

Modern Citizen

San Francisco-based Modern Citizen announced the permanent closure of its West Village store on Sunday. (courtesy of Modern Citizen)

Last summer, Modern Citizen followed up their San Francisco and Manhattan brick-and-mortar locations with a boutique in Dallas’ West Village. The chic, well-edited store was lined with the brand’s extremely wearable silk skirts, flattering dresses, and stylish tops that would work as perfectly at the office as they would on a night out. Even better: everything was thoughtfully made with sustainability in mind and could be machine-washed (even those silk skirts).

On Sunday, Modern Citizen announced it would be permanently closing its Dallas store, but will continue to serve its local customer base online. Given that the brand was originally e-commerce only, we’re certain Dallas will be able to adapt.

“We truly believe that Modern Citizen is greater than the sum of its parts, and we are doing everything in our power to keep our overall business running during this time. We’re determined to continue our mission and create accessibly-priced clothes that make you feel like your best self. To do this, we are relying on online patronage and we’re donating $10 from every order $150+ to support hunger relief through Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. In kind, Modern Citizen will match each donation with an extra $10 for a total contribution of $20.” – Modern Citizen in an email to customers.