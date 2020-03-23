Culture / Newsy

Dallas Small Businesses Begin Announcing Permanent Closures Amid the COVID-19 Outbreak

Let’s Remember These Much Loved Spots Caught in the Coronavirus Pandemic

BY // 03.23.20
modern citizen west village small business closures

San Francisco-based Modern Citizen announced the permanent closure of its West Village store on Sunday.

As much as it’s a goal to keep PaperCity’s website a place of positive community news and information during this time, it’s also important to honor the beloved local businesses that won’t get to the other side of the coronavirus outbreak. Sadly, we’re sure this list will continue to grow as the days and weeks trail on.

We’ll do our best to keep this post (and you) updated.

Vital Fitness Studio

Vital Fitness Studio studio is one of the first boutique fitness concepts to close amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Mark Nelson)

The sleek subterranean studio beneath The Joule hotel in downtown Dallas was known for its excellent spin classes, soothing yoga flows, and challenging HIIT sessions. Vital also had one of the greatest locker room setups of any boutique gym. We’ll remember the talented instructors, the rooftop spin classes, and those rainfall showers stocked with luxe Niven Morgan products.

“In this time, we don’t want to dwell on the negative. We’d rather celebrate all of the positive energy that has been created at VITAL. We couldn’t be prouder of the vibrant community that grew within our walls over the last three and a half years. We’ve had the most incredible time leading, learning, and growing with you all.” – Vital Fitness Studio on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

VITAL Family, It is with heavy hearts that we write this letter, but the shutdown in response to COVID-19 has had greater impact on our small business than we anticipated and unfortunately, VITAL Fitness Studio will not re-open after the ban is lifted. In this time, we don’t want to dwell on the negative. We’d rather celebrate all of the positive energy that has been created at VITAL. We couldn’t be prouder of the vibrant community that grew within our walls over the last three and a half years. We’ve had the most incredible time leading, learning, and growing with you all. While we will miss the incredible energy that comes from clipping in for a ride, hitting a heavy bag, or crushing a strength set, we know that you will all continue on your own fitness journeys. Some of our favorite memories are the friendly competitions bred in our challenges, pool parties, post-class happy hours, and outdoor events at The Eye. But you know, as well as we do, that the true heartbeat of VITAL will always be the bleary-eyed 6am burpees, midday sweat sessions, and your unrelenting dedication to never quit. To our incredible team of instructors: Avital, Bobby, Chloe, David, Katelyn, Mackenzie, Markie, Natalie, and Sammy—thank you for the sweat, encouragement, and friendship over the years. We can’t wait to see what you do next. To our front-of-house superstars: Shonda, Simone, Allison, Anis, and Grecia—thank you for creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for us all. We’ll miss seeing your smiling faces before our workouts and the encouragement you’ve given. And thanks to all of you for showing up, working hard, and being part of our community. You’ll receive a pro-rated refund on your last auto-pay, as well the pro-rated remainder of any valid class packages. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon. With much love, Caitlin, Samantha, and the entire VITAL Team

A post shared by VITAL Fitness Studio (@vitalfitnessstudio) on

 

Modern Citizen

small business closures
San Francisco-based Modern Citizen announced the permanent closure of its West Village store on Sunday. (courtesy of Modern Citizen)

Last summer, Modern Citizen followed up their San Francisco and Manhattan brick-and-mortar locations with a boutique in Dallas’ West Village. The chic, well-edited store was lined with the brand’s extremely wearable silk skirts, flattering dresses, and stylish tops that would work as perfectly at the office as they would on a night out. Even better: everything was thoughtfully made with sustainability in mind and could be machine-washed (even those silk skirts).

On Sunday, Modern Citizen announced it would be permanently closing its Dallas store, but will continue to serve its local customer base online. Given that the brand was originally e-commerce only, we’re certain Dallas will be able to adapt.

We truly believe that Modern Citizen is greater than the sum of its parts, and we are doing everything in our power to keep our overall business running during this time.  We’re determined to continue our mission and create accessibly-priced clothes that make you feel like your best self. To do this, we are relying on online patronage and we’re donating $10 from every order $150+ to support hunger relief through Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.  In kind, Modern Citizen will match each donation with an extra $10 for a total contribution of $20.” – Modern Citizen in an email to customers.

Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X