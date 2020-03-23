Dallas Small Businesses Begin Announcing Permanent Closures Amid the COVID-19 Outbreak
Let’s Remember These Much Loved Spots Caught in the Coronavirus PandemicBY Caitlin Clark // 03.23.20
As much as it’s a goal to keep PaperCity’s website a place of positive community news and information during this time, it’s also important to honor the beloved local businesses that won’t get to the other side of the coronavirus outbreak. Sadly, we’re sure this list will continue to grow as the days and weeks trail on.
We’ll do our best to keep this post (and you) updated.
Vital Fitness Studio
The sleek subterranean studio beneath The Joule hotel in downtown Dallas was known for its excellent spin classes, soothing yoga flows, and challenging HIIT sessions. Vital also had one of the greatest locker room setups of any boutique gym. We’ll remember the talented instructors, the rooftop spin classes, and those rainfall showers stocked with luxe Niven Morgan products.
VITAL Family, It is with heavy hearts that we write this letter, but the shutdown in response to COVID-19 has had greater impact on our small business than we anticipated and unfortunately, VITAL Fitness Studio will not re-open after the ban is lifted. In this time, we don’t want to dwell on the negative. We’d rather celebrate all of the positive energy that has been created at VITAL. We couldn’t be prouder of the vibrant community that grew within our walls over the last three and a half years. We’ve had the most incredible time leading, learning, and growing with you all. While we will miss the incredible energy that comes from clipping in for a ride, hitting a heavy bag, or crushing a strength set, we know that you will all continue on your own fitness journeys. Some of our favorite memories are the friendly competitions bred in our challenges, pool parties, post-class happy hours, and outdoor events at The Eye. But you know, as well as we do, that the true heartbeat of VITAL will always be the bleary-eyed 6am burpees, midday sweat sessions, and your unrelenting dedication to never quit. To our incredible team of instructors: Avital, Bobby, Chloe, David, Katelyn, Mackenzie, Markie, Natalie, and Sammy—thank you for the sweat, encouragement, and friendship over the years. We can’t wait to see what you do next. To our front-of-house superstars: Shonda, Simone, Allison, Anis, and Grecia—thank you for creating a welcoming and comfortable environment for us all. We’ll miss seeing your smiling faces before our workouts and the encouragement you’ve given. And thanks to all of you for showing up, working hard, and being part of our community. You’ll receive a pro-rated refund on your last auto-pay, as well the pro-rated remainder of any valid class packages. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask. It’s not goodbye, it’s see you soon. With much love, Caitlin, Samantha, and the entire VITAL Team
Modern Citizen
Last summer, Modern Citizen followed up their San Francisco and Manhattan brick-and-mortar locations with a boutique in Dallas’ West Village. The chic, well-edited store was lined with the brand’s extremely wearable silk skirts, flattering dresses, and stylish tops that would work as perfectly at the office as they would on a night out. Even better: everything was thoughtfully made with sustainability in mind and could be machine-washed (even those silk skirts).
On Sunday, Modern Citizen announced it would be permanently closing its Dallas store, but will continue to serve its local customer base online. Given that the brand was originally e-commerce only, we’re certain Dallas will be able to adapt.
“We truly believe that Modern Citizen is greater than the sum of its parts, and we are doing everything in our power to keep our overall business running during this time. We’re determined to continue our mission and create accessibly-priced clothes that make you feel like your best self. To do this, we are relying on online patronage and we’re donating $10 from every order $150+ to support hunger relief through Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund. In kind, Modern Citizen will match each donation with an extra $10 for a total contribution of $20.” – Modern Citizen in an email to customers.