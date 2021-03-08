JAXON Dallas St. Patrick’s Day
Indulge in green beer at JAXON's St. Patrick's Day celebration. (Courtesy of JAXON)

The Vandoliers are a cowpunk band from Dallas-Fort Worth.

JAXON is offering Guinness Beef Stew for St. Paddy's Day. (Courtesy)

Culture

PaperCity’s Guide to St. Patrick’s Day in Dallas

Socially-Distant Celebrations, Food and Drink Specials, and 5k Runs

BY // 03.08.21
St. Patrick’s Day 2021 officially takes place on Wednesday, March 17, but the celebration is starting early for many Dallas hotels, restaurants, and more hosting events this weekend. And though Mark Cuban confirmed the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade along Lower Greenville would be canceled again earlier this year, several events, including Run Project’s St. Paddy’s Day Dash are still scheduled to take place with precautions in place.

From family-friendly Irish celebrations to local drink specials, these are the best things to do in Dallas to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day.

Celebrations

The weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, on March 13, The Statler hotel is hosting Dublin Downtown at The Statler. The family-friendly event takes place from 11 am to 6 pm and features special food and drinks from Scout, Primo’s, Sfereco, and more. There will also be live entertainment, festive photo opportunities, and themed activations. Tickets cost $15 for adults, kids get in free.

JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden is hosting a block party on Saturday, March 13 along with The Second Floor at The Exchange from 10 am to 10 pm. The day will be filled with music with The Vandoliers headlining from 2 pm to 4 pm, a costume contest, food and drink specials, Irish folk dancers, face painting, and more. DJs will also playing outside The Exchange from 11 am to 10 pm. You can reserve free general admission tickets or purchase a table on JAXON patio or balcony or The Exchange balconies.

This Saturday, The Adolphus hotel is hosting its inaugural Lucky Streak St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl from 5 pm to 9 pm. For $35 per person, you’ll receive specialty cocktails from all Adolphus dining concepts. These include an espresso martini from Otto’s, the So Fresh and So Clean from City Hall Bistro, The French Room’s Grapefruit Rickey, and The Rooftop’s Mezcal Paloma. When you fully stamp your card from the crawl, you’ll be able to use it for a one-day resort pass to the Adolphus pool this summer.

On March 17, Harwood Arms is having a St. Patrick’s Day Pub Party from 4 pm to 2 am. There will be live music and cold Guinness.

This Saturday starting at 3:30 pm, Texas Live and Arlington Backyard are hosting Sham-ROCK! to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day. Tickets cost $20 and guests must be 21 and over to attend. There will be a live performance by U2 cover band, Joshua Tree, corned beef sandwiches, yard games, and more.

 

Head to Plano’s Legacy Food Hall on Saturday, March 13 for early St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co. will offer green beer at over five bars, Tullamore Irish whiskey specials, and live music. Celtic folk bands The Selkie Girls will perform from 1 pm to 3 pm and Plunk Murray is performing from 4 pm to 6 pm in the Box Garden. After 7 pm, tickets are required to reserve a table for Live 90 party band.

Food and Drink Specials

From March 12 through March 21, Son of a Butcher is offering a limited-time Mint Cookie Shake (enjoyed a classic or boozy version) in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

The Harwood District’s Happiest Hour will be celebrating St. Paddy’s day with drink specials from March 13 to March 17. These include $5 green beer pints, $8 green frozé, $11 Pickleback shots, $10 baby Guinness shots, $25 green beer towers, and more.

Milkshake Concepts’ STIRR and Vidorra are offering $6 Teeling Whiskey, green beer, and baby Guinness shots on March 17.

On Saturday from 9:30 pm to 2am, Green Door Public House is offering $5 Guinness Tallboys, Irish whiskey cocktail and shot specials, and green beer in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

Fitness Events

This St. Patrick’s Day, the Irving Marathon is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s 5k, both virtually and in-person. You can attend the run on March 13 at Toyota Music Factory or input your time through tracking app RaceJoy any time until March 31. Sign up here.

