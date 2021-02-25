Culture / Newsy

Just a Year After Launching, Kanarys Has Become a Black-Owned Tech Company to Watch

With Neiman Marcus and the Mavs as Clients, the Data-Driven Diversity and Inclusion Platform Could Help Shape the Future of Business in Dallas and Beyond

BY // 02.25.21
KanarysInc-231edit

Kanarys founders and best friends Star Carter and Mandy Price.

Raising $3 million in seed funding would be a phenomenal feat for any tech startup, but it was particularly meaningful for Mandy Price and Star Carter, two cofounders and best friends behind Dallas-based Kanarys. As Black female entrepreneurs, the duo is acutely aware that their fund raising experience doesn’t happen often.

“There have only been 93 Black women total that have raised more than $1 million in VC funding,” Carter says. “So we’re thankful and really lucky to have the venture capital folks that we had come in [including Zeal Capital Partners], but the numbers are very dire.”

Ironically, the type of disparities and inequities the two observed in the fundraising world is exactly what inspired the former lawyers, along with Price’s husband Bennie King, to launch their own company in 2019. Kanarys — the name is a play on the canary in a coal mine phenomenon — uses Equal Opportunity Employment reports and assessments of policies to help companies measure the efficacy of their diversity and inclusion efforts, putting data and analytics front and center in a way leaders can easily understand. “Because numbers don’t lie,” Carter adds.

And though being tech entrepreneurs was never a longtime dream of the UT Austin and Harvard Law School graduates, their eight years working at the same Dallas firm ultimately built to an undeniable idea. “As I was going about my day to day and suffering various inequities, [Mandy] would be my confident. I would go into her office and say, ‘You won’t believe what happened to me today. Is this happening to you?’” Carter recalls. “As we talked to other diverse folks, in the law industry or others, we realized they were suffering a lot of the same inequities.”

1
Dallas-based tech platform Kanarys puts analytics and data front and center to help companies measure the efficacy of their diversity and inclusion efforts. (courtesy of Kanarys)

Carter also understood firsthand the breakdown in communication that can happen when an employee suffers discrimination. “My thought had always been, you deal with it and move on because I was nervous about career ramifications,” she says. “So being able to bridge that gap between leadership and employee experience — that’s where Kanarys comes in.”

Since launching at the end of 2019, Kanarys has counted Neiman Marcus and the Dallas Mavericks among its clients, initially planning to target the wealth of local companies or entrepreneurs and expand out from there, though they couldn’t have predicted the events of the year 2020. Their scheduled talks with companies naturally began to stall when the pandemic first gripped the world, but soon picked up again with a fervor.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March
  • CulturePlace - Feb/March

“Everything that happened with respect to George Floyd — having this egregious murder on camera — and the Black Lives Matter resurgence had companies reprioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion,” Carter says. “We went from demos being canceled to our inbound leads multiplying four times.”

Part of the Kanarys education is to show companies that focusing on diversity and inclusion isn’t just the moral thing to do, but something that’s proven to be good for business. The founders often reference studies from McKinsey & Company and the Kapor Center to show how more racially and ethnically diverse companies have higher average returns than the national median, along with less turnover. “But even beyond that, we’re seeing more of these regulatory agencies — your SEC or NASDAQ — recognizing that making mandatory requirements around diversity leads to positive change and change to the bottom line.”

Kanarys’ $3 million in funding will allow the company to effect change in even more companies, though the founders (all of whom are native to the city) are adamant about keeping Dallas home base.

“Dallas has a huge corporate presence. It might not be as big as New York, but it’s a huge corporate center and it’s growing rapidly. Being able to build strong relationships with corporations that are here or are coming here is a huge advantage,” Carter says. “As Dallasites, putting Dallas on the map and helping to move the needle here in the city with respect to DEI is important to us. We’re up for any challenges.”

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
1111 Caroline Street, 3006
Downtown Houston
FOR SALE

1111 Caroline Street, 3006
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Kellie Geitner
This property is listed by: Kellie Geitner (713) 213-2011 Email Realtor
1111 Caroline Street, 3006
5000 Montrose Boulevard #22E
Museum District - Montrose
FOR SALE

5000 Montrose Boulevard #22E
Houston, TX

$875,000 Learn More about this property
Philip Alter
This property is listed by: Philip Alter (713) 818-9538 Email Realtor
5000 Montrose Boulevard #22E
21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead
FOR SALE

21356 FM 1887 Road
Hempstead, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
21356 FM 1887 Road
3021 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3021 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Jay Monroe
This property is listed by: Jay Monroe (713) 504-6936 Email Realtor
3021 Avalon Place
2207 Stanmore Drive
Open House
River Oaks
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE 2/28 3:30 - 5:00

2207 Stanmore Drive
Houston, TX

$3,385,000 Learn More about this property
Jay Monroe
This property is listed by: Jay Monroe (713) 504-6936 Email Realtor
2207 Stanmore Drive
540 Pinehaven Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

540 Pinehaven Drive
Houston, TX

$2,285,000 Learn More about this property
Jay Monroe
This property is listed by: Jay Monroe (713) 504-6936 Email Realtor
540 Pinehaven Drive
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X