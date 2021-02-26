George Strait Puts His Unique San Antonio Dream Mansion Back on the Market — $7.5 Million to Live Like a Country Music King

Country Music Hall of Famer George Strait puts his San Antonio mansion back on the market with a reduced asking price. (Photo by LRES)

When country music legend George Strait and his wife, Norma, left their hilltop dream home in San Antonio in 2017, it was to seek greater privacy. They found it in the rural berg of Boerne. What they did not find were buyers willing to part with $10 million for the unique adobe structure they left behind and its surrounding 12.2 acres of wooded terrain.

Perhaps the third attempt at a sale will be the charm.

In 2019, the dwelling in San Antonio’s chic gated community of the Dominion Country Club was back on the market with a list price of $8.9 million. There were no takers so it was taken off the market for a second time. Four weeks ago, the Strait’s daughter-in-law, Concierge Realtor Tamara Strait, listed the 7,925 square foot residence for $7.5 million.

She tells PaperCity that with inventory low and with so many people relocating to Texas, the prospects of a sale have greatly improved. Even without a penchant for Southwestern style, potential buyers could be tempted by the virtual styling that Tamara Strait has created on the website.

“Yes, the house is taste specific,” Tamara Strait says. “But when you see it with transitional furniture you understand how it can feel completely different.”

George and Norma Strait moved into their dream home in 1997 after two years of working with famed architectural designer Bill Tull of Phoenix. Echoing the Straits’ love of the Santa Fe motif, the house could be plucked from the hillsides of Tesuque.

“Norma told me they interviewed many architects but when they first met with Bill, they knew,” Tamara Strait told Robb Report. “He had a vision unlike the others. She said when he came to walk the property for the first time he could already see which part of the home would go where. And that vision remained true.”

Hand-plastered and exposed adobe walls, both yellow pine and poured concrete floors, saguaro cactus rib shutters, hand-crafted tile, corbels and 14 hand sculpted kiva fireplaces are among the Southwestern notes throughout the three bedroom, six-bath house. Similar design elements are repeated in the guest casita that is complete with living room, kitchen, bedroom and bath. Of special note are the doors of the double SubZero freezers which Tull covered an intricate and hand-drawn copper design treatment that was finished in silver.

A four-car garage, swimming pool, exercise room, home office and outdoor entertaining areas complete the luxe amenities of this special home.