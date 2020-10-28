PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Culture

Exploring The Labyrinth, Dallas’ Oldest Witch Shop

There's All Kinds of Magic in That Little Purple House

BY // 10.28.20
the labyrinth Dallas matt-briney-0tfz7ZoXaWc-unsplash

Two years ago, I met with Britten LaRue, a Dallas-based astrologer who came recommended by The Greenway Shop, an elevated clean beauty haven on West Lovers Lane. Over lattes at Halcyon, we talked about the current trendiness of all things metaphysical, from tarot and crystals to Ayurvedic practices. But unlike New York or Los Angeles, Dallas still has a ways to go in embracing the more woo-woo things in life. LaRue noted one exception though: The Labyrinth, a metaphysical store run by self-proclaimed witches that has called Lower Greenville home for 24 years.

In a Dallas neighborhood that has drastically evolved over the last decade, The Labyrinth has stood strong in a sea of dive bars-turned-tony restaurants and farm-to-table concepts. Operating out of a little purple house on Bell Avenue (just steps from Truck Yard and HG Sply Co.), “Dallas’ Oldest Witch Shop” has also stayed impressively popular. Even before the pandemic, shoppers would line up outside on Saturdays for homemade candles, created to conjure everything from success to “banishing negativity.”

But like all things metaphysical, The Labyrinth has gotten more popular with time. In fact, when Cerina Wrye and Unarei Saldana first opened their shop the ’90s, the then-taboo store received plenty of hate mail. Sentiments shifted around 2007, according to one of the kind owners (also a reiki healer) I spoke to after finally working up the courage to pay a visit this fall. She credited that increase in earnest interest to the Harry Potter franchise.

I dabble in astrology like most millennials do, but don’t know much about modern witchcraft, a trend that typically (and understandably) tends to rise and fall in tandem with waves of feminism. If you did want to learn more, however, Dallas is lucky to have The Labyrinth. The painted-green rooms are stocked to the brim with sage, summoning blends, powders, and bath salts for spiritual awakenings. Books of “white spells” and oils for “fast money” and “passion” abound. (Their most popular oil is “Jezebel,” which has an alluring effect.)

There are whimsical oddities, like male genital candles, “magickal” body wash, and black powder that keeps the neighbors away, but there’s a sincerity to The Labyrinth that’s immediately evident. The founders express a desire to promote peace and bring healing, which — based on the many masked visitors shopping in the middle of a Wednesday afternoon — they seem to be accomplishing.

 

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mal Mal // Dallas BloggHer (@the_dallas_armadillo) on

Like many, the ladies of The Labyrinth have hopped online during the pandemic. You can keep up with the store at @AskTheWitches on Instagram, where they announce new hours and, potentially, a new location with more room for products and workshops. Nothing is set in stone yet, though. When I asked someone where the store might be headed, they explained they were waiting to see where the spirit takes them. I just hope it’s not too far.

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X