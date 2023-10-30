Enchilada’s Ole – fluffy rice made fresh throughout the day sides some saucy enchiladas.
Restaurants / Openings

Saucy Fort Worth Restaurant Expands to Camp Bowie — Enchiladas Ole’ Is On Fire and There’s More Good News Too

A Budding Mexican Food Empire

BY // 10.30.23
The former home of the Wild Acre Camp Bowie brewpub transformed ever-so-briefly into Boozie’s before it suddenly shuttered. Now the updated covered patio and convenient Ridglea Hills location at 6473 Camp Bowie will house a Fort Worth favorite. Enchiladas Ole’ is planting its third restaurant there.

Enchiladas Ole’ is moving in next door to the brand new Flat Track Coffee, which is still in its soft opening stages.

Mary Perez Vasquez, the undisputed queen of Mexican sauce, is the force behind Enchilada Ole’s. Vasquez makes everything from scratch ― without preservatives, additives, or lard. She currently has two locations of Enchilada’s Ole. Vasquez’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant opened in 2020 on Forest Park. Another Enchiladas Ole’ can be found in North Richland Hills. She’s been looking West for a few years and thinks the new Camp Bowie restaurant will be a perfect fit.

Family meals, affordable prices and crazy good sauces are helping Enchiladas Ole’ grow.

And there could be more Enchiladas Ole’ restaurants coming.

“We’re are still looking in the Weatherford area,” Mary Vasquez tells PaperCity Fort Worth.

Enchiladas Ole’ Ridglea Hills Takes Shape

“We found the Camp Bowie space through my insurance guys, brother-in-laws, friend,” Vasquez jokes. “We get the keys this week and are going to take our time figuring out the design, but so much of it is brand new. There’s not a lot we’ll change.”

Vasquez pictures installing Tex-Mex artwork on the existing black wall, and perhaps putting private dining areas where the brewing equipment used to be installed.

The Camp Bowie location with its newly styled patio space suits Enchiladas Ole’ just fine. Vasquez notes that Boozie’s even threw in the remaining alcohol onsite. Though she cannot sell it, Vasquez won’t let it go to waste. She plans to give it away during the opening celebrations. Vasquez is also teasing a new line of margaritas made with Monin fruit purees, which could bring the Enchiladas Ole’ bar menu to new heights.

Enchiladas Ole' plans to up its margarita menu with the addition of Monin fruit purees soon.
Enchiladas Ole’ plans to up its margarita menu with the addition of Monin fruit purees soon.

Fans flock to Enchiladas Ole’ to enjoy dishes like the ever-popular, tortilla-free, avocado-based Keto plate and the Texican, which tops cheese enchiladas with brisket. There’s even a vegetarian number with plenty of squashes and onion. Still, the star of any Enchiladas Ole’ dish is Vasquez’s tantalizing array of sauces. These include hatch chili, ancho chili, sour cream, verde, mole, queso and Santa Fe style.

In other big news, Vasquez confirms that after a hiatus, her popular bottled sauces (produced in partnership with her friends at Fort Worth’s Renfro Foods) will be back on store shelves soon. Look for them in select H-E-B and Central Market grocery stores in 2024.

Vasquez believes affordable prices and family meals are a big part of the continued success of Enchiladas Ole, joking that her menu is cheaper than McDonald’s. She is also proud that ever since COVID, she hasn’t laid off anyone on her staff. That’s quite an accomplishment in light of the roller coaster ride many restaurants have been on these past few years.

Look for the new Enchiladas Ole’ restaurant to open on Camp Bowie by the second or third week of December.

