8 Cool Things to Do in Dallas This Thanksgiving Weekend

Dallas Turkey Trot

Start off Thanksgiving Weekend with the annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot. (Courtesy)

Whether your entire family is coming to you to celebrate Thanksgiving this year or you’re keeping it small with a few close friends, there are plenty of things to do in Dallas before and after Turkey Day. From a 5k run/walk to several holiday events, these are the best things to do in Dallas this Thanksgiving weekend.

Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot

Don’t miss this annual 5k run/walk (or 8-mile run) in downtown Dallas this Thanksgiving morning. You can compete or run for fun dressed in your favorite turkey gear or do the virtual trot on your own. Beginning at 8:30 am, the event starts at Dallas City Hall. Register here.

 

The Nutcracker Texas Ballet Theater
Texas Ballet Theater’s “The Nutcracker” opens at Winspear Opera House this Friday. (Courtesy)

The Nutcracker by Texas Ballet Theater

Texas Ballet Theater presents The Nutcracker beginning this Friday, November 25. Taking place at Winspear Opera House through December 4, the two-hour show features the classic tale told through dance and incredible sets. Find tickets here.

 

The Nutcracker DSO
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra performs The Nutcracker this weekend. (Courtesy)

The Nutcracker in Concert

Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “The Nutcracker” also takes place this weekend at the Meyerson. Conducted by Maurice Cohn, selections of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score will be performed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Loosely based on E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story, the tale follows how the nutcracker comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the Mouse King. Buy tickets here.

Enchant dallas-2021.12.19_WDC_4_301
“Enchant” Dallas returns this year on November 25, 2022.

Enchant

The world’s largest Christmas light maze and village return to Dallas’ Fair Park on Friday. Presented by Hallmark Channel, the event features an immersive walk-thru light maze made with over four million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice-skating trail, live entertainment, Santa, and holiday shopping. Tickets are available here.

 

For King & Country Dallas
For King & Country performs in Dallas this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

For King & Country’s “A Drummer Boy Christmas”

This Grammy award-winning pop duo — formerly known as Joel and Luke — is bringing their holiday music magic to American Airlines Center this Sunday night. Featuring Christmas classics and new songs (such as favorite “Little Drummer Boy”), the live experience will kick off the holiday season. Get your tickets here.

 

Home for the Holidays Dallas
Head to downtown Mckinney this weekend for the annual Home for the Holidays event. (Courtesy of McKinney, Texas)

Home for the Holidays 2022

Head to Historic Downtown Mckinney from Friday through Sunday for the annual Home for the Holidays event. The free event features small-town charm, Santa visits, a Yuletide art market, children’s activities, and so much more.

 

Cirque du Soleil Dallas Thanksgiving Weekend
Cirque du Soleil brings a modern take to a classic Christmas story with ‘Twas the Night Before… (Photo by Kyle Flubacker)

‘Twas the Night Before… By Cirque du Soleil

Beginning this Friday, Texas Trust CU Theater in Grand Prairie is hosting Cirque du Soleil’s “‘Twas the Night Before…” A modern take on the holiday classic, this show will feature acrobats, hoop diving, dance, and so much more. Performances will take place through December 11. Tickets are here.

 

Death Becomes Her Movie
“Death Becomes Her” is showing at Texas Theatre this weekend.

Death Becomes Her + May May’s Nightmares

On Friday at 8:30 pm at Texas Theatre, May May Graves will present a live drag show with her undead former beauty queens for a night of murder and mayhem. Following the spooky show, guests can watch a screening of Robert Zemeckis Death Becomes Her starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Buy tickets here.

