One of fashion’s biggest names held court at Dallas’ Perot Museum when Louis Vuitton showcased its Women’s Cruise 2023 Collection to an invitation-only crowd, filled with devoted North Texas clients of the legendary fashion house. Following an unveiling and runway show at the Salk Institute in San Diego, the Dallas event continues Vuitton’s architectural journey of staging runway shows in some of the world’s most important architectural settings, each a source of inspiration for Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Guests were treated to a full runway experience, followed by an exclusive trunk show shopping event. The event marked Louis Vuitton’s first-ever runway show in Dallas.

For the Dallas Cruise 2023 Trunk Show, Louis Vuitton chose the Dallas landmark, Perot Museum of Nature and Science, designed in 2012 by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Thom Mayne (Morphosis Architects) with its unique light slanting through the windows creating its own reflective backdrop.

The Maison has staged its Cruise Collection shows in other architectural wonders including the Bob and Dolores Hope estate by John Lautner in Palm Springs (2015); the MAC by Oscar Niemeyer in Niteroi, Brazil (2016); the Miho Museum by Leoh Ming Pei outside Kyoto (2017); and the TWA Flight Center by Eero Saarinen at JFK airport in NYC (2019), and the Salk Institute in San Diego was, of course, designed by Louis Kahn (2022).

And who garnered a coveted invitation to the Vuitton runway show? Seats were filled with Vuitton’s top clients as well as key local and international media and influencers.

Guests wore Louis Vuitton as badges of honor — both current and vintage, and following the runway show, guests were paired with customer assistants guiding them to the items on their dream list. How’s that for immediate gratification?

LV devotees and influencers documented every moment, with plenty of selfies as well as posing for professional photos in remembrance of the day. Prior to the start of the show, glass doors were opened revealing the secret stash of limited production items made available for this special shopping experience.

In late October, the Maison invited guests to its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, Rochambeau Ranch in Alvarado, Texas (located about 40 miles from Fort Worth) for the first time as part of its Les Journées Particulières.

A Shimmering Success

The collection was shown twice throughout the day ― first at 10 am, with a second show at 3 pm on Tuesday, November 15.

“The Cruise 2023 Collection carries a nomadic aesthetic, crafted from linen, jacquard, silk, leather, and tweed,” Trevor Tian, senior director of public relations for Louis Vuitton Americas tells PaperCity.

“The collection unveils a new collaboration between textures, fabrics, and colors, and encompasses the encounter between nature and mankind,” Tian says. “These fabrics glisten under the sun, reflecting its rays in celebration of people and light.”

It was a counterbalance of both flowy and boxy shapes. Liquid sequins glistened throughout the collection from full outfits like a cropped jogger set to new handbags with chunky link chains and sequined knee-high boots. Gilded leathers were another element, in glinting gold and silvered pants. Mini-skirts, bomber jackets, and crisscross bandeaus received the same treatment.

Another cruise-wear staple was sun-kissed skin, with the bare midriff on full display.

A long black leather belt, cinched at the waist with metallic grommets, then dangling freely, accompanied many looks. That detail paired with boxy cropped tops lent a gladiatorial or warrior vibe to the collection. One show-stopping ensemble included a belted sequined pashmina, draped around the neck and front revealing a bare back.

“Key shapes in this collection convene in a fluidity of boxy crossover tops, bloomers, and draped dresses,” Tian says. “Layered silhouettes recall desertic landscapes, with blistered silk and linen taking center stage alongside multi-piece looks.”

The shoes striding the runway are made for exploring ― from grounding boots to zebra-striped, silver and black sneakers, and athletic forms with exaggerated molded soles ― evoking a sense of stability and comfort on holiday excursions.