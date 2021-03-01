Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Spring Flowers, Irish Culture, and a Filipino Food Festival

Along with must-see new art openings and events, there are several things to do in Dallas this weekend — virtual and in-person.

Dallas Blooms: West Week

Dallas Arboretum’s Dallas Blooms’ six-week celebration is in full swing after an interrupted start due to the historic winter storm. Beginning on Saturday, March 6, the flower-filled event will focus on blooms originating from the nation’s Western region. New Horizons Band will perform live music from 2 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, and on Sunday, Run for Cover will be at the gardens. Get your tickets here.

Tune into the virtual North Texas Irish Festival this Saturday, March 6.

North Texas Irish Festival

The 39th annual North Texas Irish Festival is going virtual this Saturday, March 6 to celebrate the rich traditions of Irish and Celtic culture. The virtual event will include music, dance, cultural, and culinary activities all available through your device. There will be six channels of Celtic culture live on NTIF.org from noon to 10 pm on Saturday. Ireland will also be streaming a live performance to Texas on the “Live from Ireland” channel. Five of the six channels are free, but the “Live from Ireland” option will require a minimum donation of $40 to the Southwest Celtic Music Association to access. Music workshops will also be available for $25.

Chef Melissa Miranda of Musang in Seattle is hosting a virtual cooking class for the Dallas Filipino Food Festival.

Filipino Food Festival

Dallas’ 2nd annual Filipino Food Festival is happening this weekend from March 5 through March 7 — totally virtual. On Sunday, chef Melissa Miranda of Musang in Seattle is hosting a cooking class to teach her Humba recipe. From 6 pm to 8 pm, you’ll learn how to make the popular Filipino braised pork dish made with soy, vinegar, Muscovado sugar, and fermented black beans. Tickets are available here and the recipe, ingredient list, and Zoom code will be sent out on March 3. You can also follow announcements of more events on the Dallas Filipino Food Festival Instagram.

Re-do Mardi Gras at The Rustic this Thursday. (Courtesy)

Winter Storm Do-Overs

This Thursday from 3 pm to 11 pm, The Rustic is hosting a do-over for their annual Mask-erade Mardi Gras celebration (the winter storm snowed on their parade during the original date). There will be a Mardi Gras-inspired eye or face mask contest, live music, classic Cajun dishes, and Bacardi Hurricanes at the outdoor venue. RSVP for the free event here.

Dallas by Chocolate Tours is also re-doing their Valentine’s event on Saturday from 1 pm to 4:30 pm. The “Socially Distanced Romantic Experience” takes you to five premier chocolate venues in a luxury motorcoach. Tickets for adults 21-years-old or older cost $49 each and include drinks, chocolate prizes, and more.