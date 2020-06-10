Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Rallies, Rosé, and Art Shows

Newly laid out arrows and markers ensure visitors are heading in the right direction at the Dallas Arboretum.

The upcoming weekend offers a mix of events in Dallas. If you’re looking to show your support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the city’s protests and rallies continue, including the We Are One event this Friday. Socially distanced but IRL experiences are beginning to trickle into schedules once again. National Rosé Day is Saturday and, of course, Dallas is celebrating big at several local restaurants. Plus, two popular attractions for art and more are now welcoming visitors again.

Here are our top picks for what to do in Dallas this weekend.

We Are One: Rallying for Justice and Sustainable Change

On Friday, June 12, head to Dallas City Hall from 3 to 4 pm for a rally grieving George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others who have lost their lives due to racial discrimination. The We Are One event will include statements from African American and Ethiopian American leaders and will provide information and resources to take next steps to turn today’s movement into lasting change. You’ll also be able to see the incredible “Black Lives Matter” mural that was painted directly in front of City Hall this Monday.

New Dallas Art Exhibits

After having to close its doors just days before it was set host its largest immersive art experience, Victory Park’s Sweet Tooth Hotel is finally debuting Intangible. A collaboration with Craft Yarn Council, the exhibit showcases some of the top fiber artists in the country, including London Kaye, Niki Dionne, Jackie Lawrence, as well as local muralist Alli Koch, and more artists. Each has a dedicated space in the museum to create their own fiber wonderland. A new outdoor cafe will also be open featuring cereal-themed drinks and cocktails. Tickets are $20.

In addition to phenomenal yarn work, expect plenty of cuteness at “Intangible.”

Gallery 12.26 is also accepting appointment reservations to view their current exhibitions. These include Los Angeles-based artist David Gilbert’s Texas debut of “The Great Outdoors,” a series of photographs that use furniture, flowers cut from paper, and floral bedsheets to depict the grandeur of landscape in a small domestic space. The other is “Two Snakes” by Gray Wielebinski. Both will be on view until July 18.

Attend a free rosé tasting at Nosh Bistro this Saturday. (Courtesy of Nosh)

National Rosé Day

On Saturday, June 13 (or National Rosé Day), Nosh Bistro is hosting a free rosé tasting and appetizers for National Rosé Day. From 5 to 7 pm, you’ll be able to taste a variety of rosé wines while sampling hors d’oeuvres and charcuterie. Reserve your spot ahead of time here.

Other restaurants such as Legacy Hall ($9 adult sipper frosé), JAXON ($10 watermelon frosé), and Malibu Poke (going all in with $1 rosé all day, are celebrating the holiday.

For those looking to expand their rose-hued wine pallet, Homewood just introduced a new Cerasuolo wine onto the menu. Meaning “cherry like,” Cerasuolo falls somewhere in between a rosé and a red, and the top Dallas restaurant believes the wine to have “more depth and interest” than your typical rosé.

The Dallas Arboretum is Back

With new signage and mandatory reservations put in place, the Dallas Arboretum has safely reopened for visitors this summer.