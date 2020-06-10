XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining Dallas restaurant openings
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
01
09

New restaurant and lounge XOXO Dining Room has opened in East Dallas.

02
09

The restaurant features a blush pink dining room with gold accents. (Courtesy of XOXO)

03
09

An "Un-Wedged" salad is on the XOXO Dining Room menu.

04
09

Entrees like chicken, lamb, and filet mignon are on the XOXO Dining menu.

05
09

"Press for Champagne" buttons are a feature inspired by London's Sketch. (Courtesy of XOXO)

06
09

Reservations can currently be made for XOXO Dining Room from Thursday through Saturday.

07
09

Several appetizers will be available at XOXO like calamari.

08
09

Mr. X is the second part of XOXO Dining Room's "all under one roof" concept.

09
09

The speakeasy bar will have a phone number you must dial to enter a secret door. (Courtesy of XOXO Dining)

XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining Dallas restaurant openings
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
XOXO Dining
Restaurants / Openings

New East Dallas Restaurant Debuts With Very Pink Dining Room and Slick Speakeasy Lounge

Inspired by Sketch London, XOXO Dining Room is Now Open During Limited Hours

BY // 06.10.20
New restaurant and lounge XOXO Dining Room has opened in East Dallas.
The restaurant features a blush pink dining room with gold accents. (Courtesy of XOXO)
An "Un-Wedged" salad is on the XOXO Dining Room menu.
Entrees like chicken, lamb, and filet mignon are on the XOXO Dining menu.
"Press for Champagne" buttons are a feature inspired by London's Sketch. (Courtesy of XOXO)
Reservations can currently be made for XOXO Dining Room from Thursday through Saturday.
Several appetizers will be available at XOXO like calamari.
Mr. X is the second part of XOXO Dining Room's "all under one roof" concept.
The speakeasy bar will have a phone number you must dial to enter a secret door. (Courtesy of XOXO Dining)
1
9

New restaurant and lounge XOXO Dining Room has opened in East Dallas.

2
9

The restaurant features a blush pink dining room with gold accents. (Courtesy of XOXO)

3
9

An "Un-Wedged" salad is on the XOXO Dining Room menu.

4
9

Entrees like chicken, lamb, and filet mignon are on the XOXO Dining menu.

5
9

"Press for Champagne" buttons are a feature inspired by London's Sketch. (Courtesy of XOXO)

6
9

Reservations can currently be made for XOXO Dining Room from Thursday through Saturday.

7
9

Several appetizers will be available at XOXO like calamari.

8
9

Mr. X is the second part of XOXO Dining Room's "all under one roof" concept.

9
9

The speakeasy bar will have a phone number you must dial to enter a secret door. (Courtesy of XOXO Dining)

Though the bright pink facade has been visible along Ross Avenue for months, XOXO Dining Room has finally opened its vibrant doors for diners to step inside during limited hours. The new spot combines a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge and exceptionally pink dining room (someone alert Kameron Westcott) on the outskirts of downtown Dallas.

XOXO Dining
“Press for Champagne” buttons are a feature inspired by London’s Sketch. (Courtesy of XOXO)

Inspired by London’s famous Sketch restaurant (you know those Instagrammable pink banquets when you see them), the walls, booths, and murals in the main dining room are covered in blush pink with dark blue velvet accent chairs and gold fixtures. Each booth will even feature “press for Champagne” buttons and a live DJ will perform nightly Thursday through Saturday.

XOXO Dining Room’s menu, crafted by executive chef Zach Warner (most recently at Up On Knox), will feature shared dishes like Arancini with truffle, roasted pepper, and crème fraiche or the vegetarian “Impossible” meatballs with semolina, broccolini, and parmesan.

The menu also features an “Unwedged” salad, 44 Farms Filet Mignon, ricotta gnocchi, a signature smoked potato mousse, and — a staple for any highly photogenic restaurant — truffle fries. We haven’t seen photos of the XOXO Cupcake Wheel, but it’s more fun to imagine anyway.

XOXO Dining
The speakeasy bar will have a phone number you must dial to enter a secret door. (Courtesy of XOXO Dining)

The rest of the space is dedicated to the Mr. X cocktail lounge. In true speakeasy nature, the entrance is concealed — there’s a dial-a-number-on-a-phone situation to enter. Once inside, the dimly lit room includes vintage photographs, leather booths, and a stage to host an array of ever-changing acts, such as burlesque dancers, aerial artists, and live music.

Reservations for the limited-hour opening can be made on the XOXO Dining Room website. Opening hours are now limited from 6 pm to close on Thursday through Saturday, with plans to extend those hours in July.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Featured Properties

Swipe
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
3219 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Boulevard
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
5110 Valerie Street
5305 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
4522 Live Oak
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4522 Live Oak
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
4522 Live Oak
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X