New East Dallas Restaurant Debuts With Very Pink Dining Room and Slick Speakeasy Lounge

The speakeasy bar will have a phone number you must dial to enter a secret door. (Courtesy of XOXO Dining)

Mr. X is the second part of XOXO Dining Room's "all under one roof" concept.

Several appetizers will be available at XOXO like calamari.

Reservations can currently be made for XOXO Dining Room from Thursday through Saturday.

Though the bright pink facade has been visible along Ross Avenue for months, XOXO Dining Room has finally opened its vibrant doors for diners to step inside during limited hours. The new spot combines a speakeasy-style cocktail lounge and exceptionally pink dining room (someone alert Kameron Westcott) on the outskirts of downtown Dallas.

“Press for Champagne” buttons are a feature inspired by London’s Sketch. (Courtesy of XOXO)

Inspired by London’s famous Sketch restaurant (you know those Instagrammable pink banquets when you see them), the walls, booths, and murals in the main dining room are covered in blush pink with dark blue velvet accent chairs and gold fixtures. Each booth will even feature “press for Champagne” buttons and a live DJ will perform nightly Thursday through Saturday.

XOXO Dining Room’s menu, crafted by executive chef Zach Warner (most recently at Up On Knox), will feature shared dishes like Arancini with truffle, roasted pepper, and crème fraiche or the vegetarian “Impossible” meatballs with semolina, broccolini, and parmesan.

The menu also features an “Unwedged” salad, 44 Farms Filet Mignon, ricotta gnocchi, a signature smoked potato mousse, and — a staple for any highly photogenic restaurant — truffle fries. We haven’t seen photos of the XOXO Cupcake Wheel, but it’s more fun to imagine anyway.

The rest of the space is dedicated to the Mr. X cocktail lounge. In true speakeasy nature, the entrance is concealed — there’s a dial-a-number-on-a-phone situation to enter. Once inside, the dimly lit room includes vintage photographs, leather booths, and a stage to host an array of ever-changing acts, such as burlesque dancers, aerial artists, and live music.

Reservations for the limited-hour opening can be made on the XOXO Dining Room website. Opening hours are now limited from 6 pm to close on Thursday through Saturday, with plans to extend those hours in July.