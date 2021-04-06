Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Pig Roasts, Afternoon Tea, and a Hidden Cocktail Class

Also, a Popular BBQ Spot Launches a Live Music Series

BY // 04.06.21
Mirador Tea

Enjoy afternoon tea at downtown's Mirador this weekend. (Courtesy of Mirador)

From live music and barbecue to pig roasts and afternoon tea, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Afternoon Tea at Mirador

For $124 per person, book your spot at Mirador’s afternoon tea on Saturday at 1 pm. Your afternoon in the private event space at the top of Forty Five Ten will include three kinds of teas, Impeccable rosé brut, savory and sweet bites, a custom tea cup and TASCHEN art book, and complimentary valet. Purchase tickets here.

 

Terry Black's Dallas
Terry Black’s Dallas is launching its Beats & BBQ series this Thursday.

Terry Black’s Launches Live Music Series

On Thursday, this popular Deep Ellum barbecue spot is launching a live music series on their patio beginning at 6:30 pm. Each Thursday, guests can enjoy smoked meats and a local music act. To kick things off, local singer-songwriter Sarah Johnson will be performing this week. A “Brisket & Buckets” offer will also be available on these nights — five different beers for $15.

 

Coopers Dallas
Attend a pig roast with Cooper’s Meat Market at Manhattan Project Beer Company this weekend.

Pig Roast With Cooper’s

Head to Manhattan Project Beer Company in West Dallas this Saturday for a pig roast by Cooper’s Meat Market’s chef Trevor Ball. The free event takes place from 3 pm to 7 pm, with the pig being ready at 5 pm. There will be pork sausage and sides, as well as American Idol‘s Alex Lambert performing in the beer garden at 4 pm.

 

Akai bar
Akai serves Japanese cocktails, sake, and wine. And plenty of mystery. (Courtesy of Akai)

Couples Cocktail Class at AKAI

This Saturday, the Dallas Arts District’s hidden AKAI bar is hosting a couples cocktail course from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. For $180 per couple, you’ll learn how to make three different kinds of cocktails, as well as receive a swag bag with barware to make your own drinks at home. Asian fusion restaurant Musume will serve appetizers during the event.

