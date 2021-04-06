The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Pig Roasts, Afternoon Tea, and a Hidden Cocktail Class

From live music and barbecue to pig roasts and afternoon tea, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Afternoon Tea at Mirador

For $124 per person, book your spot at Mirador’s afternoon tea on Saturday at 1 pm. Your afternoon in the private event space at the top of Forty Five Ten will include three kinds of teas, Impeccable rosé brut, savory and sweet bites, a custom tea cup and TASCHEN art book, and complimentary valet. Purchase tickets here.

Terry Black’s Dallas is launching its Beats & BBQ series this Thursday.

Terry Black’s Launches Live Music Series

On Thursday, this popular Deep Ellum barbecue spot is launching a live music series on their patio beginning at 6:30 pm. Each Thursday, guests can enjoy smoked meats and a local music act. To kick things off, local singer-songwriter Sarah Johnson will be performing this week. A “Brisket & Buckets” offer will also be available on these nights — five different beers for $15.

Attend a pig roast with Cooper’s Meat Market at Manhattan Project Beer Company this weekend.

Pig Roast With Cooper’s

Head to Manhattan Project Beer Company in West Dallas this Saturday for a pig roast by Cooper’s Meat Market’s chef Trevor Ball. The free event takes place from 3 pm to 7 pm, with the pig being ready at 5 pm. There will be pork sausage and sides, as well as American Idol‘s Alex Lambert performing in the beer garden at 4 pm.

Akai serves Japanese cocktails, sake, and wine. And plenty of mystery. (Courtesy of Akai)

Couples Cocktail Class at AKAI

This Saturday, the Dallas Arts District’s hidden AKAI bar is hosting a couples cocktail course from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. For $180 per couple, you’ll learn how to make three different kinds of cocktails, as well as receive a swag bag with barware to make your own drinks at home. Asian fusion restaurant Musume will serve appetizers during the event.