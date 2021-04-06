Houston’s Four Seasons Gets Some Major Renovation Power With a Local Twist — New Rooms and Ballroom Await

A standard guest room at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston appears anything but standard in the hands of the Rottet Studio design team. (Photo by Four Seasons Hotel Houston)

The sophisticated, contemporary glamour with which architect/interior designer Lauren Rottet imbues her projects worldwide is well known in her hometown Houston, where numerous Rottet Studio projects shine. With completion of a redo of the Four Seasons Hotel guest rooms and suites, another Rottet gem is set to take center stage in an even more national way.

The fresh and contemporary esthetic of the hotel’s 400 rooms and suites marks the finale of a complete renovation project that Four Seasons launched in 2016. Transformation of the guest rooms and suites began in 2019. Approaching four decades of serving Houston’s elite businessmen, sports stars and sophisticated travelers, the hotel is now poised to enter the milestone anniversary in style.

This is neither the first Four Seasons in Rottet Studio‘s hospitality portfolio nor the first hotel. The Four Seasons in Chicago; in Sanya, China; the Hualailai in Hawaii; and two in Bogotá, Colombia, are joined by projects that include the Belmond Cap Juluca in Anguilla, the St. Regis in Aspen, Marriott’s headquarters hotel in Washington D.C., and more.

So it was with a seasoned hand that the team took on renovation of rooms in the Houston Four Seasons. The results are luxurious aeries overlooking the downtown skyline, rich with color and fine finishes. Consider the guest room palette in soothing shades of blue with accents of bold caramel. The plush upholstery plays nicely with the saddle tan leathers, rich oak wood and touches of antique brass. It’s clean and contemporary with a studied warmth.

The goal was to honor Texas roots, which are reflected in natural oak pieces and coloring which is noted to mimic Houston’s “bright blue skies and blood orange sunsets.”

Guests can chose from a standard room (hardly standard with this new look), executive suites (aka Ambassador Suites), spacious corner rooms, and the trendy cabana rooms which open to the swimming pool and terrace deck. Of special note are the Ambassador Suites, measuring in at 1,100 square feet. They come complete with a separate living room, dining room, wet bar, two bathrooms and a bedroom.

For those seeking the top tier in travel, the 20th floor Presidential Suite and Penthouse have both been reimagined and reconfigured in a nod to the preferred residential style of an open floor plan. The wide open spaces in both suites include a luxurious living area, fully decorated dining room, an expansive wet bar for entertaining and spacious bedrooms with parlor areas and oversized bathrooms that make way for soaking tubs. The Presidential Suite, measuring in at 1,935 square feet, can be extended to a two-bedroom configuration and the Penthouse Suite, which is 1,570 square feet, can be extended to a three-bedroom residential style accommodation.

Surely a bonus for fitness buffs booking either of these two suites is the designated in-suite gym with weights, a Peloton Bike and an interactive fitness MIRROR.

A Party Time Bonus

While rooms and suites were reimagined by Rottet Studio, the Four Seasons Grand Ballroom and event spaces were transformed and expanded by New York City-based Meyer Davis, the same design team that reworked the hotel lobby into the welcoming setting referred to lovingly as “Houston’s living room.”

The ballroom has been expanded by absorbing the former pre-function area thus providing a capacity of 550 for banquet seating and 800 for a cocktail affair. Decor once again pays homage to a Texas esthetic with walnut wood paneling, touches of brass and oil rubbed bronze, and rich rug artwork. Navy leather wall panels and crisp coverings clad walls throughout the ballroom area. Grand walnut doors with bronze metal portals and hardware are flanked by architectural light fixtures, creating an organized rhythm throughout the atrium. Navy leather wall panels and crisp wall coverings complete the ballroom.

Work is currently underway on a new restaurant for the hotel as well. Management is keeping a lid on that project for the moment. Expect a major announcement on the eve of the restaurant’s opening.