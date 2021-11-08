The Dallas Dish — A New Beer Garden on Henderson, an All-Day Cafe, and an Over-The-Top Sweet Spot Debut

It’s been a crazy two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

California’s Pizzana is opening its first location outside of the state in Dallas in 2022. (Courtesy)

Celeb-owned restaurant Pizzana to open at Knox Street in 2022

Co-founded by actor Chris O’Donnell (NCIS) and co-creator of Sprinkles cupcakes, Candace Nelson, Pizzana is coming to Texas, the Dallas Morning News first reports. It will be the brand’s first location outside of California and will open along Knox Street next spring. Interestingly, the first Sprinkles outside of Cali also opened in Dallas.

Pizzana chef Daniele Uditi offers his own “interpretation of the Naples staple,” according to the restaurant website. Pie options include the Carnivoro (lots of meats), a Cacio E Pepe creation, Pignatiello (with braised short rib), and so many more creative pizzas. There are also a couple of vegan options, as well as antipastis, salads, and desserts.

Mayer’s Garden, a new beer garden and sports bar, just opened on Henderson Avenue. (Courtesy)

Mayers Garden quietly opens on Henderson Avenue

After months of watching the renovations take place at the former Jakes Burgers spot (the building has been painted black and a new, enclosed brick patio has been built), this new beer garden quietly announced its opening on Instagram over the weekend. The new spot comes from Austin Rodgers (Alamo Club) and Garrett Mayer, and is a revitalization of sorts for an iconic beer garden of the same name that opened downtown in 1881. There are several TVs to watch sports games, Texas-inspired bites, and cocktails. The Turtle Bite is a signature shot of habanero tequila, pineapple, and cucumber — a must-try.

From the owner of La Reunion comes Parterre, a new all-day cafe in downtown Dallas. (Courtesy)

Parterre debuts in downtown Dallas

First reported by the Dallas Morning News, a new all-day coffee and cocktail cafe called Parterre has opened its doors at downtown’s Thanksgiving Tower. The new spot, located at 1601 Elm Street, comes from the owner of favorite coffee shops La Reunion (Bishop Arts) and Uptown’s State Street Coffee (one of my personal favorites). The new restaurant is offering signature espresso drinks (this season, the “Pumpkin Bullshit” is on the menu), as well a pastries from La Casita Bakery. Later in the day, the new spot offers cocktails, wine, and beer. Their happy hour is 3 pm to 6 pm every week day, offering half off wine bottles. You can also enjoy bites throughout the day crafted by chef Ryan Miracle, including tacos, wraps, soups, flatbreads, and charcuterie boards.

Sugar Factory has officially opened its first Texas location in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Sugar Factory finally opens its first Texas location in Uptown

This over-the-top sweets spot, which we originally thought was going to open this summer, has finally debuted in Uptown this past weekend, according to Eater. The celebrity-endorsed spot offers toothache-inducing treats including milkshakes, sundaes, and candy. They also have offerings like a Flaming Hot Cheetos Burger, alcoholic punches with more candy, and rainbow sliders. Godspeed to your tooth enamel.