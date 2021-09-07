The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Harry Styles, Leon Bridges, and Pitbull

On Saturday, Punk Me Tender's "Together, we rise, we love, we share the moon" will debut at Samuel Lynne Galleries.

Concert season is officially in back in full swing this weekend. From Harry Styles to Leon Bridges, there are several big name acts you can still get tickets for. Two favorite local festivals (for both beer and art) are also returning after 2020 cancellations. These are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Harry Styles

British singer Harry Styles (formerly of One Direction) is headed back to the American Airlines Center this Saturday at 8 pm on his Love On tour. The 27 year old is bound to play recent hits from his 2019 album Fine Line like “Watermelon Sugar” and “Falling.” Special guest Jenny Lewis will perform as well. Tickets are sold out, but you can still find some on re-sale sites like StubHub. (*You must provide a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend.)

Leon Bridges is performing at South Side Ballroom this Saturday.

Leon Bridges

After a change in location from the new HiFi venue (due to construction delays) to South Side Ballroom, Fort Worth-native Leon Bridges will bring his Gold-Diggers Sound Tour to The Cedars on Saturday night. The bigger venue actually allowed more tickets to become available. Fellow Texan Abraham Alexander will open for Bridges. (*You must provide a negative Covid-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend.)

Dayglow will perform at House of Blues this weekend in Dallas.

Dayglow

Another Texas-native, Dayglow (aka Sloan Christian Struble) hails from Aledo, Texas. The 22 year old released his first album under the name KINDRED in 2016 and then founded his solo indie pop project in 2017. Songs from albums Fuzzybrain and Harmony House quickly gained popular as top indie songs of today—you might recognize “Can I Call You Tonight?” and “Close To You.” Arlie and Hovvdy will open for Dayglow at 8 pm. Tickets are available here.

Pitbull and Iggy Azalea will take over Dos Equis Pavilion on Saturday night.

Pitbull

Head to Dos Equis Pavilion this Saturday night to see the Latin hip hop star, along with Iggy Azalea, on the singer’s I Feel Good Tour. From $30 lawn seats per person to party packs for four, enjoy the night listening to the energetic rapper sing hits like “Feel This Moment” and “I Know You Want Me.” Tickets are available here.

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival is back this weekend.

Deep Ellum Arts Festival

Postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Deep Ellum Arts Festival returns to the neighborhood this Friday through Sunday. The free event features visual and performing arts over seven blocks of Main Street. Over 200 decorative and visual artists, as well as 100 original bands and singer/songwriters will be featured at the event across four stages. There will also be food from local vendors.

This weekend, Punk Me Tender’s “Together, we rise, we love, we share the moon” will debut at Samuel Lynne Galleries.

Samuel Lynne Galleries Presents Punk Me Tender

This Friday and Saturday, Samuel Lynne Galleries in the Design District is debuting artist Punk Me Tender‘s “Together, we rise, we love, we share the moon.” You can attend the opening reception on Friday at the Thompson Dallas, or Saturday at the Design District gallery. Both will take place from 6 pm to 8 pm. The artist will be in attendance at both receptions and his work will be on view through October 2.

BrewFest 2021 is this weekend. (Courtesy of BrewFest)

Dallas Observer BrewFest 2021

Head to the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm for the return of the annual Dallas Observer BrewFest. Each ticket holder will be able to sample beers from hundreds of local, international, and craft breweries. Get your tickets here.

The Dallas Symphony is hosting a charity concert this weekend in remembrance of 9/11.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra 9/11 Concert

On September 11 at 7:30 pm, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is hosting a charity concert in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Taking place at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, all proceeds from the concert will benefit Carry The Load, a Dallas-based non-profit that provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by our military and first responders.