Houston’s High-End Stores Entice Shoppers With Real Star Power — All the Big Names Coming

M.C.L. jeweler Matthew Campbell Laurenza, seen here with Susan Sarofim and Hallie Vanderhider, will be welcoming shoppers at Tootsies December 1-4.

Lele Sadoughi designer Lisa Sadoughi delivers her glam factor to Neiman Marcus on November 7.

Designer Rubin Singer returns to Elizabeth Anthony on September 16 and 17, one of nine designer personal appearances at the Uptown Park luxury retailer this fall.

With vaccinations in our arms and masks on our faces, some among us are ready for venturing back into brick and mortar shopping and others not so much. But a handful of Houston’s high-end stores are enticing us all back to the store with personal appearances by a bevy of fashion designers and jewelry artists.

Elizabeth Anthony leads the pack with nine PAs now through December. Neiman Marcus and Tootsies are also contributing their share of designer fun to the calendar.

These are the leading designer personal appearances in the coming months you need to calendar:

September

September 16-17: Rubin Singer introduces his evening collection featuring his signature sculptural gowns and complex draping at Elizabeth Anthony in Uptown Park.

September 23: Designer Kobi Halperin presents his fashions, noted for luxurious fabrics and beautiful hand-worked embellishments, during a midday fête at Neiman Marcus in the Galleria.

September 22-24: Jewelry designer Sarah Carter will be in Tootsies showcasing her S.Carter creations.

September 23-24: Dallas’ Nardos Imam waltzes in for two days at Elizabeth Anthony for a showing of her Nardos Design ready-to-wear and couture collections.

September 27: Miseno Jewelry designers Antonio Cardamuro and Fabio Cardamuro headline a 2 to 5 pm cocktail kick-off event for Dec My Room’s “Kick Up Your Boots for Kids” fundraiser at Neiman Marcus.

September 29: Designer Hunter Bell will be in Tootsies with her whimsical, delightful fashions and she might even bring along pieces from her capsule collection of table linens and aprons.

September 29-30: Fine jewelry designer Chris Davies holds court at Elizabeth Anthony where clients can order custom wedding rings and bespoke custom fine jewelry.

September 29-October 1: Houston’s own Margot Hogan introduces Transparent, her unique line of pocketbook-friendly, hipster fave sunglasses to fans at Tootsies.

Goshwara jewelry designer Sweta Jain will make a personal appearance at Elizabeth Anthony October 14 and 15.

October

October 7-8: Lourdes Chavez is in from her base in Los Angeles to present her spring 2022 collection at Elizabeth Anthony.

October 14-15: Tootsies shoppers can meet Jay and Deepa Lakhani, the talent behind the Deepa Gurnani line of wildly creative and beaded handmade jewelry and accessories.

October 14-15: Goshwara designer/president Sweta Jain visits Elizabeth Anthony showcasing her fine jewelry collection replete with colorful gemstones.

October 19-23: Swiss designer Roberto Quaglia introduces his spring 2022 collection at Elizabeth Anthony.

October 20: The namesake behind the Veronica Beard label swoops into Tootsies promoting her stylish yet practical clothing.

October 23: Jewelry designer Konstantino Sioulas jets in from home base in Athens, Greece, for a day at Neiman Marcus discussing inspiration for his unique designs originating from ancient Greek history and art.

October 28-30: Catherine Regehr presents her exciting resort/spring 2022 collection at Elizabeth Anthony while fine jewelry designer Katherine Jetter is on hand to discuss her fabulous creations.

November

November 7: Lele Sadoughi designer Lisa Sadoughi of glam headband (and jewelry and socks and hats) fame lights up Neiman Marcus.

November 10-12: Royal Nomad designer Khristine Remington-Golonka shares her story with Tootsies shoppers.

November 16: Houston favorite, the darling Adam Lippes swoops into the Neiman Marcus fine apparel department to visit with devotees and newcomers to his updated classic styles.

November 18-20: Zofia Day Jewelry creator Lisette Polny makes a personal appearance at Tootsies.

December

December 1-4: Another favorite among Houstonians is jewelry designer Matthew Campbell Laurenza who brings his vibrant M.C.L. collection to Tootsies just in time for holiday shopping.

December 3-4: Brazilian jewelry designer Graziela Kaufman is on hand to personally present pieces from her Graziela Gems collection at Elizabeth Anthony.