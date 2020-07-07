This weekend in Dallas, things are going mostly virtual again as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the metroplex. From new drive-in movie pop-ups to a virtual fitness festival and Bastille Day festivities, brands and companies are re-inventing their programming to accommodate our new socially distanced world.

FAME Fest Virtual Tour

This year, experiential fitness festival FAME Fest is going virtual. On Saturday, from 9 am to 2 pm, sign up for a day of activations with local fitness favorites, cooking workshops, panels about the future of the industry, and a streamed yoga class with live musical accompaniment. Tickets cost $27 for access to the live and pre-recorded content and proceeds will benefit the Movemeant Foundation, as well as the Truth, Racial Transformation, and Healing organization in Dallas.

(Photo by One Love Photography)

Scotch and Chocolate Pairing

On Thursday, from 7 pm to 8:30 pm, Addison-based Yelibelly Chocolates is hosting a Scotch and Chocolate Pairing — virtually of course. A $50 tasting ticket includes access to the Zoom class with Cristian Olave (The Dalmore Distillery) and Yeli Marshall (Yelibelly Chocolates), a flight of three selections from The Dalmore principal collection, a box of curated bonbons and truffles infused with whiskey, and chocolates to pair with each scotch selection. Delivery of the kit will be free within 15 miles of Addison, and you can also pick up.

NOW LEASING Swipe























Next

Drive-In Movies

This Saturday, catch a flick at the Texas Theatre’s Sunset Drive-In set-up from 9 pm to 11 pm. The iconic theatre will be showing John Carpenter’s 1988 They Live in the parking lot, where snacks and drinks can be ordered by phone. Things to remember: arrive early (the lot opens at 8 pm and the movie begins at 9 pm), bring a mask (they’re required to use the restroom), and a radio (or make sure your car can operate in “Accessory Mode”).

And if you’re closer to Frisco, The Star is hosting new Cinema Pop-Ups through Sunday from 9 pm to 11 pm. Enjoy a drive-in theater experience in the Gaylord parking lot with movies like 42, Space Jam, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone, Shazam!, and Best in Show. Buy tickets here.

Bastille Day

Although the annual Bastille on Bishop event cannot be celebrated in person this year, Go Oak Cliff is offering a “Bastille in a Box” to enjoy at home. The $50 box includes everything two people need to celebrate Bastille Day including event T-shirts, stemless wine glasses, a bottle of French sparkling rosé, Taco y Vino Bastille Day Loteria cards, face masks and hand sanitizer spray. Order here.

Another must-do event on Tuesday is virtual Bastille Day event A Taste of St. Tropez, presented by La Tarte Tropézienne, which just recently opened its first American location in Downtown Dallas, and nonprofit AIN. From 7 pm to 8 pm, you’ll be guided through a dining experience of the French Riviera, home of La Tarte Tropézienne. A package for two includes a VIP invitation to a private Zoom party with Jan Marien, Managing Partner of La Tarte Tropézienne USA, one Pan Bagnat sandwich, one Jambon Beurre sandwich, one six-pack of baby “trops,” assorted croissants, and two demi bottles of Gérard Bertrand Cotes Des Roses Rosé and Chardonnay. 20 percent of all proceeds will go to feeding an AIN client for an entire day.