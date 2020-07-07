Corn Silos From Indiana are Transformed Into the Perfect Round Top Guesthouses — 700 Square Feet of Charming Delight

We love this repurposed entry sign, used in the silo bedroom as a window pane. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

The weathered antique secretary is the decorative focal point in the silo living room. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

Each of the silos has its own personality and individual decor. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

The two silo guesthouses are joined by an open patio with antique wrought iron table and chairs. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

Even the bathroom has its share of antique decor. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

The dentistry door was adapted as a window in the silo bedroom. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

The silo bedroom is carved from wood salvaged from area homes, weathered bead board, sheet metal and even antique window frames. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

Carol Linn and designer Shan Hinton scoured the surrounding antique shops for the whimsical furnishings and accessories. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

The silo itself serves as the living area of the 700-square-foot guest quarters. Note the remarkable ceiling treatment. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

The old style country atmosphere of the silo guest cottages is ensured by the bench swing on the front porch. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

Corn silos from Indiana are dramatically repurposed into guest cottages at the Round Top retreat of Carol and Mike Linn. (Photo by Shafik I. Rifaat)

In a brilliant act of repurposing, Fayetteville area general contractor Judy Kurtz has perfected the transformation of grain silos into charming guesthouses, two of which grace the pastoral acreage of Carol and Mike Linn’s Round Top getaway.

The retired attorney and founder of Linn Energy along with his philanthropist wife, a native of Dallas, were intrigued with the silo that Kurtz had converted to a guesthouse for Amy Kleinwachter, owner of Old World Antieks in Round Top. The Linns wanted the same, so the Houston couple tasked Kurtz with locating two and converting them into mini-residences.

Kurtz, who says the biggest challenge was finding the grain silos, located two of the antique corn bins from Indiana. Once they were shipped in, the Linns joined Kurtz and decorator Shan Hinton to create whimsical, antique-filled cottages that are a pure delight.

A screened porch with the requisite bench swing was added to the front of the silo while a bedroom and bath were added at the back. The additions are fashioned from old wood salvaged from area homes, weathered bead board, sheet metal and even antique window frames. The silo itself, with windows added for light, serves as the living area for the 700-square-foot dwellings. The most dramatic element of the design is the ceiling of the silo where narrow wood planks spiral out from the center from which an antique chandelier hangs.

The two guesthouses are situated side by side anchored by a patio with antique outdoor furnishings. Both, embracing a rustic ambience, are surrounded by flowering plants and greenery that soften the old farm-equipment mode.

Carol Linn notes that the most entertaining aspect of the project was furnishing/decorating the guest houses. The three women worked together on gathering a quirky world of antiques that includes everything from the “Insane Asylum Entrance” window to a charming yet rustic secretary. Antique bibelots, paintings and clocks fill the silos with a friendly farm warmth.

