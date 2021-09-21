The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — The State Fair of Texas Is Back

From the return of the State Fair to a comedy festival, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

State Fair of Texas

After a historic hiatus, Big Tex is back and ready to serve as the backdrop of your photos this Friday, September 24. Get your tickets to explore the 2021 Big Tex Choice Award Winners for food like deep fried seafood gumbo balls and something sweet called The Armadillo, as well as rides and games.

See pop duo Lewis Del Mar perform at Trees this weekend.

Lewis Del Mar

Experimental pop duo Lewis Del Mar, known for alternative songs like “The Ceiling” and “Rosalie,” will be performing at Deep Ellum’s Trees this Saturday at 8 pm. Danny Miller and Max Harwood first got attention in 2015 with their debut single, “Loud.” Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test are required, as well as masks to attend. Purchase tickets here.

Brooks & Dunn

Country duo Brooks & Dunn is headed to Dos Equis Pavilion this Thursday night on their Reboot 2021 tour. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn will perform hits like “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” and “Ain’t Nothing ‘Bout You.” Openers include Travis Tritt and Elvie Shane. Get your tickets here.

Rock band Shinedown will perform at Toyota Music Factory this weekend.

Shinedown

Head to Irving’s The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Saturday at 7 pm for a live show from early 2000s rock band Shinedown. Openers include The Struts and Zero 9:36. Tickets start at $30 for lawn seating.

Addison Laugh Fest

On Friday through Saturday, you can head to Addison for a weekend of improv and sketch comedy at Addison Theatre Centre. There will be shows and workshops to participate in. Both nights feature shows from multiple comedy groups at 8 pm, both hosted by comic Rory Scholl. Find tickets here.

Biers are a must at Oktoberfests in North Texas.

Oktoberfest Downtown Mckinney

Historic downtown Mckinney’s annual Oktoberfest will also take place from September 24 through September 26. Head to the square for free admission to the festivities which include local biers, a keg tapping, German food, an arts and crafts marketplace, and more.

Dallas Oktoberfest at Trinity Groves

Dallasites101 is also hosting an Oktoberfest celebration at ArtPark Trinity Groves on Friday and Saturday with beer, pretzels, and live music. There will be a stein-holding competition and lots of Sam Adams brews. Tickets start at $15 for one day entry with a tumbler and two Sam Adams Oktoberfest beers.

Downtown Oktoberfest at Pegasus City Brewery

Pegasus City Brewery is hosting its first annual downtown Oktoberfest this Friday through Sunday. The three-day event features their Big “D” Jamboree Oktoberfest beer, live music, games, contests, and local food and artisan vendors.