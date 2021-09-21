Texas Design Week Dallas
"Passage" is an immersive artwork that will make its Texas debut at Dallas' Main Street Garden on September 22.

"Passage" was created by Serge Maheu in Montreal, Canada.

"Passage" has only been to two other U.S. cities, and Dallas will be its only visit to Texas.

Arts

An Immersive Art Installation From Montreal Chooses Dallas For Its Only Texas Appearance

"Passage" Debuts at Main Street Garden on September 22

BY // 09.21.21
A new immersive art installation called “Passage” is coming to downtown Dallas’ Main Street Garden this Wednesday, September 22. A simple tunnel of lights and sound, the installation includes 20 illuminated circles that form a passageway for visitors to follow. As you make your way through, light animations and sound are activated with different ambiances. “Passage” will be on display in the downtown park through November 3.

Created by Serge Maheu in Montreal, Canada, the interactive exhibit has traveled the world (presented by temporary public interactive installations agency Creos). After debuting at Montréal en Lumière in 2017, it made an appearance at New Orleans’ Luna Fête 2017, Chicago’s Navy Pier 2018, and even Singapore.

Passage
The interactive, minimalist “Passage” was created by Serge Maheu in Montreal, Canada.

“Passage” is meant to be contemplative. It invites viewers to “explore the emotional connections we develop with light and sound,” a release explains. “The concept of the artwork takes root in the definition of the word passage itself: the act of moving through or past something on the way from one place to another, and the process of transition from one state to another in a temporal dimension.”

The minimalist work will add a cool factor to Main Street Garden at night, and it will be the first and only time “Passage” has been displayed in Texas, which is pretty special. Sponsored by VisitDallas, the exhibit is free and open to the public.

Here’s a preview of the “Passage” experience.

