From women’s marches to outdoor movies and new food-centric events , there’s much to do — socially distanced and outdoors — in Dallas this weekend.

Summer Movie Series

As part of Dallas Film’s DIFF Drive-In Series this summer, Raiders of The Lost Ark will be playing outside of Four Corners Brewing Co. on Wednesday night. Gates open at 6:30 pm (showtime is at 7:30 pm) and space is available on a first drive-in, first serve basis. The event is free, but there’s a suggested donation of $20 per car.

Over at Legacy West in Plano, you can also catch a free showing of Avengers: Infinity War on Wednesday at 7:30 pm in the Legacy Hall Box Garden.

100 Women March

On Friday, non-profit organization Not My Son is hosting a women’s march. All ages are welcome to attend the march, which starts at Dallas City Hall at 6:30 pm and centers on Black voices and stories. Wear a Not My Son shirt or purple attire to the Dallas event, as well as a mask to support the cause this weekend.

Foodie Events

Initially a catering company, WannaEat Seafood is going brick-and-mortar (at least through October) to safely serve Dallas its menu of Cajun and Caribbean cuisine, including salmon patties, seafood mac ‘n cheese, fried snow crab clusters, and lobster tails. “These are difficult and uncertain times for everyone right now, but we are going to do what we do best, and that is provide comfort and a temporary escape through our food,” say John and Brittney Wannamaker in a release.

Their soft opening event will take place this Friday and Saturday with social distancing protocols (more on those here) in place.

This Saturday is Fresh Texas Watermelons day at the Dallas Farmers Market. The festival will look different this year, but there will still be plenty of watermelon varieties along with other summer goods. The weekend marks the start of National Farmers Market Week, so there will be family friendly activities — with proper social distancing in place.