The Best Summer Hats and the Texans Who Wear Them With Real Flair

Edward Sanchez and Amanda Mills at play in Galveston in June. He in a Hawaii themed cap and she in a mid-brimmed straw.

One of the best aspects of summer fashion is the unassailable reason for wearing a hat. Suffering from a certain hat fetish, I oddly have a reluctance to wear them at any time of year other than summer although I do crown my head during the Rodeo and on really cold days. All of which is to say that I’ve been perusing the Internet for amazing hats, those worn by Texans and those splashed across Instagram by hat makers.

We all know that every fashionista worth her Louboutins has at least one stylish Panama hat in her closet. Gents as well, a la Gregory Peck in To Kill a Mockingbird. And then there is Dallas based hat maker Shane Walker, who with his Island Life Couture Collection, has catapulted the basic fedora into a colorful, embellished bit of headgear. Classy enough for both guys and dolls.

Houstonians are keen on hat fashion thanks to Hermann Park Conservancy‘s Hats in the Park, the annual Kentucky Derby party benefiting Bo’s Place, and the River Oaks tennis tournament luncheon. For these affairs, particularly the latter two, bigger is better and sans chapeau equates to sans style creds.

Bigger is better also applies for the hats of summer when blocking skin-damaging sun rays from the face is paramount. Whether at the beach, hiking, on the golf course, or poolside, we want hats effective in blocking ultraviolet radiation as well as UVA/UVB radiation. The best are certified by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists.

Baseball caps, bucket hats, gondolier hats, packable sun hats, voluptuous wide-brimmed beauties, we love them all. In addition to the enticing variety of so-called Panama hats, we are smitten with the designer caps such as the Louis Vuitton logo caps in the LV iconic colors as well as in red and denim blue. And then there is the serious-minded Fendi logo cap, the ultimate in logo statement.

Check out the images below for look at Texans in their summer hats and a few picks from the Instagram swirl: