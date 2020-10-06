Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — From a Fair in the Air to Outdoor Workouts With Tacos

Happy Fall Y'all

10.06.20
After shutting their doors in March, Sweet Tooth Hotel is finally able to welcome guests to "Intangible"

Discover fair foods from up high, fall festivals, outdoor fitness, and creative virtual events in Dallas this weekend.

Corn Dogs with No Name
Get your Corn Dogs with No Name fair food at Reunion Tower this weekend. (Courtesy)

Fair in The Air at Reunion Tower

This Friday, head to Reunion Tower after hours for a special night full of fair essentials like corndogs, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and more from Corndog With No Name. From 4 pm to 9 pm, you’ll get to experience killer views on the GeO-Deck while enjoying your favorite fair treats. The event is included with a general admission ticket purchase and capacity will be monitored to ensure social distancing.

 

Jaspers Uptown
(Courtesy of Jasper’s Uptown)

Jasper’s Fall Festival

Celebrate the official fall season at Jasper’s Uptown this Saturday from 2 pm to 7 pm with the restaurant’s first annual Fall Festival. The afternoon will include food, wine, new fall cocktails, a photo booth, pumpkin carving (which can be added on to any GA ticket), games, raffles, and more. You can also add on tickets to Cinema Night beginning at 7:30 pm for an extra $10 per person.

 

I Love Yarn Day Virtual Event

On Saturday, join in virtually for the I Love Yarn Day Event at Sweet Tooth Hotel. From 11 am to 3:30 pm, Craft Yarn Council and fiber artists from Intangible – A Fiber Fairytale will present an afternoon of private tours and tutorials. Get a glimpse into the studio spaces of London Kaye, Niki Dionne, and installations by Sally Ackerman, Jackie Lawrence, and more yarn artists. The Facebook Live event is free to attend, but anyone who donates to Warm Up America will get a link to the full live stream when the event is over and a 3D virtual tour of Sweet Tooth Hotel.

 

Torch and Tacos Dallas

Torch and Tacos

Work up a sweat this Sunday at the Omni Dallas Hotel’s Torch and Tacos with Fitness Ambassadors on Pegasus Lawn at 11 am. Tickets include your own eight by eight-foot space and a 50-minute Hip Hop Booty Werk with Priscilla Esquivel of Snack It Up. Afterwards, enjoy two breakfast tacos and swag from participating partners.

 

Meddlesome Moth
(Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

10 Years of Meddlesome Moth

Design District gem Meddlesome Moth is celebrating 10 years this Saturday with a beer tap takeover by Matt Quenette and live music from Parker Speirs and Zoe Jorgenson. Starting at 7 pm on the patio, the event will include 20 craft beers featuring Celestial Beerworks Galactic Gondola, Jester King Moderne Dansk, and more. You’ll also be able to try some October specials from chef Suki Otsuki like veal sweetbreads and fried hominy.

