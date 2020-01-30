Dallas’ Hottest New Restaurants for February — Pinchos, Primos, and CBD Corn Dogs Have Arrived

No Name: Purveyors of Fine Stick Food is now open. (Courtesy of No Name)

Dallas’ food scene continues to evolve with restaurants opening just in time for the New Year. We narrowed down the list to the absolute best to make it a little bit easier to choose where to go next.

Sketches of Spain

321 N. Zang Boulevard in Oak Cliff’s Bishop Arts neighborhood

Sketches of Spain comes from the minds behind The Wild Detectives bookstore, Javier Garcia del Moral and Paco Vique. The new restaurant (Dallas’ first pincho bar) serves authentic, Spanish-style tapas.

In keeping with The Wild Detectives’ laid-back atmosphere, Sketches of Spain is a place to come drink, eat, and enjoy conversation with one another. Pinchos highlights include cured Iberic ham croquettes, salt cod stuffed piquillo peppers, boiled octopus with potato purée, quail egg, and more for $3.50 each.

You can also order paellas with veggies, seafood, or chicken, or entrees like Pisto, fish, boiled octopus, and lamb shank. Pair with white or red wine, beer, a gin and tonic combo, or a cocktail. Sketches of Spain serves dinner-only Tuesday through Saturday, and is open from 5 pm until late.

The Lobster Grinder is a must-try at Dock Local. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Dock Local

3839 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150 in Uptown’s West Village

Brett Curtis’ food truck, Dock Local, has expanded to two full-fledged restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth (one on Crocket Row and the latest in West Village) with a third location planned for downtown Dallas this spring.

Order, take a number, and await items like “Hot Crab Quezo,” garlic lobster fries, and a deep fried pork belly with sweet chili and house sauce. There are buttery lobster rolls, of course, including a classic grinder, a warm Connecticut-inspired option, and the “All in Knot,” which combines blue crab and shrimp with fresh lobster meat.

Don’t miss the Lobster Grilled Cheese with Sriracha, lobster, crab queso, and gouda. Sides range from street corn to dockside pickles, while soups like clam chowder and lobster bisque also make an appearance.

Choose three of five guacs with AvoEatery’s guacamole flight.

AvoEatery

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 116 in Trinity Groves

Dallas’ first-ever avocado-centric restaurant is a collaboration between Avocados from Mexico and the West Dallas food incubator. The decor is meant to resemble an avocado grove, with lots of light wood accents and lush greenery. On the outdoor patio, there’s an Instagram-ready backdrop that reads “Avo Good Day” in neon lighting.

As for the menu, there’s the usual guac and avocado toasts, but there’s also tons of of unique, avocado-y twists on classic American dishes. For instance, you can order the steak and frites, which comes with a New York Strip, avocado herb butter, and a side of chimichurri. If you’re looking for something lighter (but still filling), the grilled avocado bowl with quinoa, baby spinach, avocado citrus vinaigrette, pistachios, feta, and avocado crema is just the dish.

For dessert, make sure to try the Brownie a la Cado with avocado vanilla ice cream, coconut salted caramel, and fresh berries or the Avo Mousse with raspberry coulis. Or grab an avocado popsicle with white chocolate and toasted coconut to go.

Red Stix Street Food recently opened in the Park Cities. Drunken Noods is a popular dish.

Red Stix Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Avenue in the Park Cities

Red Stix initially started as an outpost in Plano’s Legacy Hall, but after bowing out of the food hall, chef Uno Immanivong decided to open two permanent locations for her Asian street food-inspired restaurant. The first opened in the Park Cities this month, and is filled with Immanivong’s signature recipes, like a Crack’lin Fried Rice, Tamarind Pad Thai, Drunken Noods, or spicy Damn Damn Hot Noods.

There’s also Japanese-style BBQ like Chinese BBQ Pork, Grilled Salmon, and Crispy Fried Tofu sticks. Along with bowls and Bahn Mi sandwiches, you can also add on a mason jar or frozen cocktail like the “Peace. Love. Phuket.” or “Banana In Your Pocket.”

Flatbread Company

1720 Greenville Avenue

Dallas is Flatbread Company‘s first destination outside of New England. The new space has an expansive, pup-friendly patio lined with wooden arbors and string lights, but flatbreads are the focus here. Nine signature flatbreads range from the Texas Beef Brisket and Buffalo Chicken to Tree-Hugger’s Vegan and Homemade Sausage. Organic salads are also available, and must-try desserts include a homemade brownie sundae, Barbara’s Gingerbread with all-natural pumpkin ice cream and homemade maple syrup, or Sarah’s Chocolate Chip Banana Bread.

Primo’s plans to open on February 7.

Primo’s (Re-opening on Feb. 7)

3309 McKinney Avenue in Uptown

After the original Primo’s shuttered back in 2013, the iconic Uptown Tex-Mex restaurant is making a comeback in a modernized new space with an outdoor patio.

Packed with familiar favorites for original Primo’s fans, the menu includes starters like queso, Primo Villa Dip with chili-spiced beef, avocado, pico and crema, Nachos Primo, and Carne Asada Fries. Soups and salads include chicken tortilla soup, a taco bowl salad, and a Texas Caesar. Tex-Mex classics like four versions of enchiladas and the Primo’s burrito, are also accounted for.

La Palapa del Sabor

118 W. Jefferson Boulevard in Oak Cliff

Mesa, probably best known for once serving Jay-Z and Beyoncé, is reopening after its August closure with a new name, La Palapa del Sabor. With more affordable dishes than its predecessor, you’ll still find popular mole on the menu, as well as cochinita pibil. A shrimp and fish ceviche, seafood enchiladas, and seafood stew are also available, preserving the coastal Veracruz vibes of the restaurant.

For right now, La Palapa del Sabor is open for dinner from 5 pm to 10 pm during the week and from 11 am to 10 pm on the weekends. It will be closed on Mondays.

No Name: Purveyors of the Stick Food

10220 Technology Boulevard E, Suite 102

After much controversy over use of the Fletcher family name, Vic and Jace Fletcher have officially opened their corn dog and stick food shop in northwest Dallas. Originally intended to be called “Fletch,” Jace’s nickname, a court ruled in favor of her estranged family’s brand. So, for now, the corn dog restaurant is going by No Name.

Definitely catering to a more health-conscious, millennial diner, No Name is serving “artisanal corn battered franks.” Options include The Day Break with sausage and bourbon barrel-aged maple, The CBD (infused with CBD oil), The Green (plant-based), The Classic with beef and pork, and more. You can also add on a side of elote on a stick, bacon cheddar jalapenos, battered dill spears, or twisted taters.

No Name also has some gourmet-sounding funnel cakes. The Big Vic comes with beer-battered chicken and bourbon barrel-aged maple, The Nutty Nana has banana, salted caramel, whipped cream, and crushed peanuts, The Bonfire is similar to a s’more, and The Yellow Rose comes with chilled lemon custard, whipped cream, and graham cookie dust.