Culture / Entertainment

Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Broadway to Your Home, a Virtual Sarah Jaffe, and Coffee Classes

Hang In There, It's Almost Fall

BY // 08.12.20
Christopher Jackson

Christopher Jackson from Hamilton will perform a one-night livestream concert this weekend.

Discover virtual shows and livestreams, drive-in concerts, outdoor music, and coffee classes in Dallas this weekend.

Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side

This Saturday at 7 pm, tune in to a livestream of Hamilton actor Christopher Jackson, who originated the role of George Washington in the critically acclaimed Broadway musical, for a one-night-only concert. Live from the West Side and co-produced by Dallas Summer Musicals, Jackson’s performance will include Broadway showtunes, pop hits, original songs, and personal stories. Tickets are $40 per household, and the link will be provided after purchase.

 

Sarah Jaffe Dallas weekend
Singer, songwriter Sarah Jaffe.

Sarah Jaffe Livestream

Also on Saturday evening, Dallas-native Sarah Jaffe will be performing a livestream concert from Medical City Lewisville Grand Theater at 8 pm. Known for hits like “Clementine” and “This/That,” Jaffe was originally supposed to perform her “Texas Tunes” concert live, but a virtual show opens tickets up to even more fans.

 

Joseph Veazie Dallas weekend
Joseph Veazie

Addison Weekend Drive-In

Addison Weekend Drive-In will return this weekend with two shows on Friday and Saturday. On Friday night, Extended PLAY will perform top 40 songs, and Joseph Veazie will perform on Saturday. Both shows take place from 8:30 pm to 10 pm, and viewed entirely from your own car. Park just south of Addison Circle Park for the free event.

Noble Coyote

Noble Coyote Coffee Class

On Saturday, tune into Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters’ Facebook page for a live Brew Better Coffee Class at 10 am. They’ll be teaching how to make a pour over at home and discuss grinding, brewing devices, and pouring techniques. There will also be an opportunity to ask any coffee questions throughout the live class.

 

Legacy Hall Straight Tequila Night
(Courtesy of Legacy Hall)

Straight Tequila Night at Legacy Hall

Over at Plano’s Legacy Hall, 90s country cover band Straight Tequila Night will be performing outside at the Box Garden on Friday night. Tables will be spaced out and reservations are required. The show will begin at 8:30 pm with reserved spaces available for standing room ($5), tables of four ($30), and tables of six ($45). Tickets are available here.

 

Canvas Hotel

CANVAS Dallas “BYOV”

Also in Dallas this weekend, the Cedars’ Canvas Hotel is hosting a Bring Your Own Vinyl: Poolside Edition listening party. Taking place on the rooftop pool on Sunday at 3 pm, non-hotel guests can reserve a spot for $25. The event will feature DJ 5-D and a food and drink menu will be available to sip and swim.

