shaz & kiks prewash product_curly_frizzy_dry
Kiku_Chaudhuri_and_Shaz_Rajashekar
product_fine_flat_normal
product_flat_normal_fine
sk photo 1
01
05

Shaz & Kiks makes the ancient Indian tradition of Ayurvedic hair oiling accessible for all hair types.

02
05

Sisters Kiku Chaudhuri and Shaz Rajashekar, founders of Shaz & Kiku

03
05

Ayurvedic ingredients for the brand's prewash are sourced from India and small sustainable farm communities.

04
05

In addition to educating shoppers on ingredients, the sisters want to stress that Ayurveda is for everyone — there is no cultural restraint to it.

05
05

Shaz & Kiks "Back To Your Roots" scalp and hair prewash, $60

shaz & kiks prewash product_curly_frizzy_dry
Kiku_Chaudhuri_and_Shaz_Rajashekar
product_fine_flat_normal
product_flat_normal_fine
sk photo 1
Fashion / Beauty

Two Texas Sisters Are Bringing This Ancient Indian Self-Care Tradition Into the Mainstream

It's the Ultimate Pandemic Haircare Ritual

BY // 08.12.20
Shaz & Kiks makes the ancient Indian tradition of Ayurvedic hair oiling accessible for all hair types.
Sisters Kiku Chaudhuri and Shaz Rajashekar, founders of Shaz & Kiku
Ayurvedic ingredients for the brand's prewash are sourced from India and small sustainable farm communities.
In addition to educating shoppers on ingredients, the sisters want to stress that Ayurveda is for everyone — there is no cultural restraint to it.
Shaz & Kiks "Back To Your Roots" scalp and hair prewash, $60
1
5

Shaz & Kiks makes the ancient Indian tradition of Ayurvedic hair oiling accessible for all hair types.

2
5

Sisters Kiku Chaudhuri and Shaz Rajashekar, founders of Shaz & Kiku

3
5

Ayurvedic ingredients for the brand's prewash are sourced from India and small sustainable farm communities.

4
5

In addition to educating shoppers on ingredients, the sisters want to stress that Ayurveda is for everyone — there is no cultural restraint to it.

5
5

Shaz & Kiks "Back To Your Roots" scalp and hair prewash, $60

The clean beauty space has seen great strides in skincare and cosmetics during the modern wellness movement, but — comparatively — haircare innovation has lagged far behind. For Texas sisters Shaz Rajashekar and Kiku Chaudhuri, who had always dreamed of creating something together (they worked in chemical engineering and digital marketing, respectively), bringing some newness to the industry offered the perfect challenge. And they knew exactly what product they wanted to introduce.

Growing up, their mother would return home from her travels to India with beautiful Ayurvedic beauty products, and create hair oils and masks out of herbs, oils, and flowers. “We always felt like our hair was the healthiest when we did these Indian, Ayurvedic rituals,” Chaudhuri says. “There are so many amazing, natural ingredients that stem from Ayurveda that have wonderful effects and benefits that are relatively unknown outside of that region, especially in the Western market.”

The sisters began cold calling to find a manufacturer that would make their dream formula from scratch, finally landing on a lab in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. “We had a very specific ingredient list we did a lot of research on, and worked with Ayurvedic experts back in India to create,” Chaudhuri adds.

BACK_TO_YOUR_ROOTS_PREWASH
Shaz & Kiks “Back To Your Roots” scalp and hair prewash, $60

Ingredients for Shaz & Kiks’ first and most important product, a creamy scalp and hair prewash, are sourced from all over the world — some from India and some from small sustainable farm communities. It was a product and formulation the local lab had never seen before.

“We know prewash is not common practice for most, so one of our main efforts is education,” Chaudhuri says. “That’s why we’ve done so much research on the science behind it, so we can explain why it’s important. This is not some biomedical innovation we created — the ingredients are just unknown to the majority of the world.”

In addition to cultivating a fun, feminine, and aesthetically pleasing corner of the internet, Shaz & Kiks’ Instagram page regularly highlights key Ayurvedic ingredients and offers an engaging forum for asking haircare questions. One common one being, “Why is the product put in dry hair?”

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

“Wet hair is the weakest hair. Prewash creates a protective shield around your hair to protect strands against the water damage that happens in the shower,” Chaudhuri explains.

The sisters also want to stress that the ancient beauty ritual is for all hair types. “We may be using a kind of culturally specific formulation and a philosophy that is based in Ayurveda, but we really want to make sure this is an incredibly inclusive brand,” Chaudhuri adds. Shaz & Kiks prewash comes in two formulas: one for flat, fine strands and another for dry or curly hair. “Ayurveda is for everyone, and there is no cultural restraint to it.”

And though Shaz & Kiks’ first product, which can include a handmade neem wood comb, wasn’t intended to debut during the pandemic, the nurturing act may be more attractive than ever — and even easier to adopt. Though the sisters recommend leaving the product in for at least 20 minutes before showering, the longer (like, all day or night) the better. The soothing, self-care ritual with its sweet smelling herbs and flowers may be a perfect self-love act for the moment.

Visit The Parklane
Take a Look

Featured Properties

Swipe
1403 Michigan Avenue
Oak Cliff
FOR SALE

1403 Michigan Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$279,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
1403 Michigan Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2928 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2928 Vacherie Lane
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2928 Vacherie Lane
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X