Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is coming to Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion this weekend.

Country singer Brad Paisley is performing in Fair Park this weekend.

Rock band Rise Against will be at South Side Ballroom in Dallas this Sunday.

Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, Boy Banders, and More Big Events

Plus, a Rosé Fest at Burgundy Swine

BY // 08.09.21
From favorite singer-songwriter performances and rock concerts to rosé wine festivals, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

 

Concerts

Fair Park’s Dos Equis Pavilion is hosting two big performers this weekend. On Friday night, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette is taking the stage with special guests Garbage and Cat Power. Since the early ’90s, the Canadian singer has been selling out shows with her hits “Ironic” and “You Outta Know.” Tickets are available here.

Country singer Brad Paisley will be performing on Saturday night, along with openers Jimmie Allen and Kameron Marlowe. Known for hits like “She’s Everything” and “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” Paisley is no stranger to large, outdoor stages. Tickets start at $31.25.

This Friday, head to The Colony’s Lava Cantina for an early 2000s throwback concert. The Pop 2k Tour, hosted by Lance Bass with O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO, will take over the outdoor stage at 8 pm. *NSYNC’s Lance Bass will host the show that will feature songs like “Bye Bye Bye,” “On the Way Down,” “Summer Girls” and more. Get your tickets here.

Rock band Rise Against will be stopping at South Side Ballroom on Sunday night on their Nowhere Generation Tour. Formed in 1999, the band has release several hits over the years, most notably “Savior,” and just released a new album called “Nowhere Generation.” Tickets can be found here.

Comedy

Comedian and podcast host Andrew Schulz will be performing stand-up at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory this Friday night on his “Infamous Tour 2021.” His most recent four-part special, Schulz Saves America premiered on Netflix last year and focuses on Schulz’s comedic take on pandemics, predators, protests, and presidents. Tickets are still available on StubHub and other resale sites.

 

Rosé Fest at Burgundy Swine

This Saturday from 3 pm to 6 pm, head to this local wine bar in Victory Park for an afternoon of more than 30 rosés to try, live music from Jonan Rigsbee, charcuterie, and cheese boxes, discounts on bottles and cases, photo opps, giveaways, and more. Purchase tickets here.

On Monday night (August 16) from 6:30 pm to 10 pm, the wine bar will also be hosting a Peruvian Dinner. Chef Michael Garcia will be cooking up a six-course dinner paired with different wines chosen by Master Sommelier Aaron Patrick. You can find tickets here.

 

Modern Calligraphy at Four Corners Brewing Co.

Local brewery, Four Corners, has hit the ground running this year, recently hosting The Collab Festival, as well as last week’s First Fridays event. This Friday, they’ll be hosting a calligraphy class with cocktails by Sip & Script. From 6:30 pm to 8 pm, you’ll learn how to create beautiful letters with a provided calligraphy kit. Tickets are available here.

