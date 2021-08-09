Your Uptown Dallas Fun Guide — From an Epic Block Party to Art, Movies and a Trolley Taste

Along with Emerald City Band, DJ Spinderella and Booker T. Washington RJAM will be performing at the Uptown Block Party.

It’s no secret that Uptown is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in all of Dallas. From easy access to the Katy Trail to the free M-Line trolley, it’s beyond easy to get around this area. It’s the perfect place to live, work, and play — plus, there’s always something new to explore. In the coming months, Uptown Dallas Inc. is putting on a flurry of activities, including an Uptown Block Party.

Here’s your guide to all of the fun happenings going on in Uptown Dallas, from now and well into the fall. After all, this is a neighborhood that always has something fun going on.

Art Wall

Uptown Dallas has become synonymous with cultivating the very best artists in the city, with local muralists taking paintbrushes to buildings, walls and underpasses. Uptown Dallas Inc.’s Art Wall Project has taken off with the popularity of the growing art movement in the area. This monthly art wall features some of the biggest talent in North Texas.

This month, local artist Carolyn Joe Art’s (@carolynjoeart) mural is on display along the Katy Trail, just around the corner from Katy Trail Ice House. This colorful masterpiece exudes happiness and sunshine.

“Its so special to see the kind folks of Uptown Dallas beautify this pocket of our city, engaging local artists and creative spaces for murals,” Joe says.

Be on the lookout for more artists, colorful imagery and creativity throughout Uptown Dallas this fall. This is a land where art is respected — and encouraged.

Carolyn Joe Art is the newest featured mural artist in Uptown, Dallas.

Outdoor Movies

With the heat of summer at least somewhat cooling off in September, Uptown Dallas, Inc. is reinstating its beloved Monday Movie Nights in Griggs Park. Movie-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets and enjoy the park beneath the stars each Monday night throughout the month.

Not only are the movies free, but there’s complimentary popcorn. Check back at Uptown Dallas, Inc.’s website for the full September movie lineup. Movies begin at 8 pm every Monday.

Monday movie nights at Griggs Park run through September.

Uptown Block Party

Perhaps the most anticipated, marquee event in Uptown is the Uptown Block Party, which will take place Thursday, October 14 from 5:30 pm to 10 pm. The Uptown Block Party includes a free concert from Dallas’ iconic Emerald City Band, as well as entertainment from DJ Spinderella and Booker T. Washington’s RJAM Group.

In addition, there will be free games, food and beverage offerings and a vendor market, showcasing all the best Uptown has to offer. For the first time, the event will be held on the closed city blocks of Cityplace West Boulevard.

You’ll want to make sure this one is highlighted on all your calendars.

Dallas’ ultimate party band will provide the tunes at Uptown Block Party this fall.

Trolley Taste of Uptown

Rounding out the October fun is the Trolley Taste of Uptown on Thursday, October 21. This food-centric evening features 15 of Uptown’s best restaurants, all along the trolley line. The M-Line trolley provides more than 600,000 rides per year, and has been operating in the area for three decades.

This staple Trolley taste event has been largely missed since 2019 — and many are eagerly anticipating its return. Everyone will enjoy signature dishes and drinks as they learn about all the foodie treasures along the historical M-Line trolley line. And the night wouldn’t be complete without dinner and dancing to cap off the evening. Tickets will no doubt sell out quickly for the foodie fun.

For more information on the Uptown Dallas difference and all the events it has planned, check out UptownDallas.net.