At Dallas Arboretum's Artscape this weekend, view art from Beth Hubert and over 80 more artists from around the country. (Courtesy)

From art events and in-theatre film festivals to design pop-ups in West Village, these are the best things to do in North Texas this weekend.

Artscape at the Dallas Arboretum

Head to the Dallas Arboretum this Saturday and Sunday for the annual Artscape event featuring about 85 juried fine art and craft artists from around the country. Paintings, sculpture, jewelry, and more will fill the Jonsson Color Garden all weekend. Local restaurants will also be selling food including Empanada Cookhouse, Fletcher’s, and Torchy’s Tacos.

Experience Lowest Greenville is taking place this Saturday.

Experience Lowest Greenville

The 4th annual Experience Lowest Greenville neighborhood event is taking place this Saturday. Hosted by the Lower Greenville Collective, the all-day event features local restaurants, retail, and activities. Starting at 10 am, there will be specials, giveaways, and interactive events including a build-your-own pizza and sundae, $2 mimosas, and rooftop yoga. Greenville Ave Pizza Company, Son of a Butcher, Bullzerk, HG Sply Co., and Standard Service are just a few of the participating businesses.

Interabang Books opened in North Dallas in 2017.

Independent Bookstore Day

Celebrate Independent Bookstore Day at Interabang Books this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. The store will be offering collectible limited editions, exclusive merchandise, and treats from J. Rae’s, La La Land Kind Cafe, and Pogos Wine. Giveaways, prizes, and gifts will also be available all day with purchases.

Swipe













Next

Districtt What’s Next Pop Up

In West Village from Friday through Sunday, Districtt and PAIRR are teaming up for a design pop-up. RSVP to get a look of their newest Summer collection. You can explore design showrooms by Kim Turner and Color and Chic, shop Dwell with Dignity’s artwork, and more.

USA Film Festival

From April 22 to April 25, the 51st Annual USA Film Festival is taking place at Angelika Film Center in Dallas. The free film festival will feature new films like Dream Horse starring Toni Collette, Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It, and Riders of Justice starring Mads Mikkelsen. RSVP for your seat in advance here.

Head to downtown Plano this weekend for an art and wine walk.

Downtown Plano Art + Wine Walk

On Saturday from noon to 6 pm, historic downtown Plano is hosting an art and wine walk. For $30, you’ll receive a taster and map to explore all 15 wine and art stops in the square. Local artists will have art on display for view and purchase at Art in the Park. Find tickets here.