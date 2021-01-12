Best Things To Do (Virtually) For MLK Day in North Texas, And Other Weekend Events

This coming Monday, January 18 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual MLK Day parade in Dallas has been canceled, but there are still safe ways to celebrate in North Texas this weekend.

MLK Day Celebrations

This Friday at 4 pm, The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is hosting a weeklong celebration including a virtual Candle Lighting Ceremony with guest speaker Dr. Frederick Douglas Haynes, III. On Tuesday, there will also be a Wreath Laying Ceremony Online with guest speakers Dr. Jerry Christian (MLK Advisory Board Chair), Mayor Eric Johnson, and Councilman Adam Bazaldua.

The city of Arlington will also be putting on a four-day event, “Advancing the Dream Celebration,” from January 15 through January 18, which includes free virtual programs for all ages. There will be a step show and drumline presentation, Poetry Meets Jazz, and more.

From January 14 through January 18, the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth is hosting several virtual programs to honor MLK Day. Check out the programming focused on the pioneers and groups who have worked towards cultural diversity and civil rights.

On MLK Day, the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture will also present its 16th annual MLK Symposium virtually. The keynote speaker will be Annette Gordon-Reed (Professor of History at Harvard University). This talk will be from 6 pm to 8:30 pm online and costs $15 per person to access. Following the keynote will be a panel discussion with local leaders.

Comedy and Art Shows

Marlon Wayans at Addison Improv

This Thursday through Sunday evenings, White Chicks actor and stand-up comedian Marlon Wayans is performing at Addison Improv. His first stand-up special “Woke-ish” premiered on Netflix in 2018. All guests must wear masks when they are not eating and drinking, and seating will be socially distanced. Tickets start at $110 for a table of two.

Bright Future

A brand new exhibition at contemporary gallery Ro2 Art in downtown Dallas, Bright Future debuts this Friday with an opening reception from noon to 5 pm. The show features works from Joshua Dodson, Kyle Hanson, and Loc Huynh and examines painting through the eyes of these three young artists. The exhibit will run through February 16. Register for the free event here.

Canvas Hotel Winter Remix Art Show

Head to Canvas hotel’s Gallery Rooftop Lounge on Thursday from 6 pm to 9 pm for an art show featuring local Dallas-Fort Worth artists. In collaboration with FGIII Fine Art Productions and TRAENED, the free event will feature a winter-focused art showcase and cocktails on the rooftop. Register here.