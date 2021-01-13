Tilman Fertitta’s 250-foot, $150 million Boardwalk
Tilman Fertitta’s Boardwalk
San Luis Salute
Tilman Fertitta’s Boardwalk by Feadship
Tilman Fertitta’s Boardwalk by Feadship
Tilman Fertitta’s Boardwalk by Feadship
136060972_3551961824872523_6155665563386113650_n
01
07

Tilman Fertitta's 250-foot, $150 million super yacht Boardwalk courses through canals after departing Feadship's Aalsmeer shipyard in The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

02
07

Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk by Feadship encountered 19 locks and bridges on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

03
07

Momus Queen Blayne Fertitta and Tilman Fertitta in 2019 partying port side of his first Boardwalk yacht during The San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Gary Fountain Photo)

04
07

The Feadship team moves Tilman Fertitta's super yatch, Boardwalk, through the narrow canals of The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

05
07

An areal view of Tilman Fertitta's Feadship Boardwalk of which he is expected to take possession in April. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

06
07

Tilman Fertitta's super yacht, Boardwalk, by Feadship makes a beautiful departure as it heads for sea trials.

07
07

The 77-meter Boardwalk from Feadship passes the last bridge on the to sea trials, passing the city of Rotterdam. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)⁠⠀

Tilman Fertitta’s 250-foot, $150 million Boardwalk
Tilman Fertitta’s Boardwalk
San Luis Salute
Tilman Fertitta’s Boardwalk by Feadship
Tilman Fertitta’s Boardwalk by Feadship
Tilman Fertitta’s Boardwalk by Feadship
136060972_3551961824872523_6155665563386113650_n
Culture / Travel

Tilman Fertitta Gets a New $150 Million Super Yacht — Take a Look at the Floating Paradise

Houston Billionaire Adds Boardwalk to His Empire

BY // 01.12.21
Tilman Fertitta's 250-foot, $150 million super yacht Boardwalk courses through canals after departing Feadship's Aalsmeer shipyard in The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)
Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk by Feadship encountered 19 locks and bridges on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)
Momus Queen Blayne Fertitta and Tilman Fertitta in 2019 partying port side of his yacht Boardwalkat during The San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Gary Fountain Photo)
The Feadship team moves Tilman Fertitta's super yatch, Boardwalk, through the narrow canals of The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)
An areal view of Tilman Fertitta's Feadship Boardwalk of which he is expected to take possession in April. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)
Tilman Fertitta's super yacht, Boardwalk, by Feadship makes a beautiful departure as it heads for sea trials.
The 77-meter Boardwalk from Feadship passes the last bridge on the to sea trials, passing the city of Rotterdam. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)⁠⠀
1
7

Tilman Fertitta's 250-foot, $150 million super yacht Boardwalk courses through canals after departing Feadship's Aalsmeer shipyard in The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

2
7

Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk by Feadship encountered 19 locks and bridges on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

3
7

Momus Queen Blayne Fertitta and Tilman Fertitta in 2019 partying port side of his first Boardwalk yacht during The San Luis Salute in Galveston. (Gary Fountain Photo)

4
7

The Feadship team moves Tilman Fertitta's super yatch, Boardwalk, through the narrow canals of The Netherlands on its way to sea trials. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

5
7

An areal view of Tilman Fertitta's Feadship Boardwalk of which he is expected to take possession in April. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)

6
7

Tilman Fertitta's super yacht, Boardwalk, by Feadship makes a beautiful departure as it heads for sea trials.

7
7

The 77-meter Boardwalk from Feadship passes the last bridge on the to sea trials, passing the city of Rotterdam. (Photo courtesy of Feadship)⁠⠀

In the stratospheric world of billionaire Tilman Fertitta, more is more. And bigger is better. Consider the hospitality mogul’s ever-expanding business empire and then add his newest toy —  a superyacht set to splash through the waters of the Med in April.

Our curiosity was peaked when we saw info on a 77 meter (252 foot) Feadship yacht that “was commissioned by an experienced yachtsman, the project has been designed by De Voogt Naval Architects,” according to Boat International. The extraordinary yacht’s launch has additionally captured the attention of Super Yacht Times, Mega Yacht News, and  Yacht Harbor.

The name of the floating behemoth: Boardwalk. The same name as Fertitta’s 50 meter (163 feet) Westport motor yacht that has ridden the Fertitta family across waves of the Mediterranean and the Caribbean for a decade.

A little more research reveals that indeed the new vessel, which is headed this month for sea trials, was commissioned by Fertitta in 2016. Four years is fairly standard for yacht construction from the hull up. It was launched from the Feadship’s Aalsmeer shipyard in The Netherlands and in early January.

With an estimated price tag of $150 million, the yacht has seven staterooms, a swimming pool, and, of course, a helipad accommodating Fertitta’s favored mode of travel.

The original Boardwalk remains in Fertitta’s possession and there is no indication that he will sell or charter it. As he has often said, he has no intention of letting anyone but family rest their heads on Boardwalk pillows. We would guess that deep-pocketed Fertitta will keep the smaller yacht in the Caribbean where the larger yacht would have difficulty maneuvering through the waters there.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

In the world of superyachts, Boardwalk is a serious contender but falls short of the ridiculously huge mega yachts such as Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ Bravo Eugenia, which measures 356 feet, or the 351-foot Benetti Lana, which charters for $1.9 million a week.

Get a closer look at Tilman Fertitta’s new yacht in this video:

Featured Properties

Swipe
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
5 Farish Circle
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

5 Farish Circle
Houston, TX

$5,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5 Farish Circle
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
1109 Krist Drive
Brighton Place
FOR SALE

1109 Krist Drive
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1109 Krist Drive
11909 Heritage
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11909 Heritage
Houston, TX

$3,845,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
11909 Heritage
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
1421 Waverly Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1421 Waverly Street
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1421 Waverly Street
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
36911 Edgewater Drive
Old Mill Lake
FOR SALE

36911 Edgewater Drive
Pinehurst, TX

$997,550 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (713) 367-7333 Email Realtor
36911 Edgewater Drive
109 Radney Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X