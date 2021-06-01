The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — Kicking Off Pride Month

From kicking off Pride month with parties and variety shows to a food and music festival in Addison, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Dallas Pride 2021

June is Pride Month. In celebration of the first weekend, Fair Park is hosting Dallas Pride 2021 — an in-person and virtual weekend of variety shows this Friday and Saturday. At Fair Park Coliseum, Marsha Dimes will host a show featuring performances by Jada Pinkett Fox, Uptown Players, The Roommates, Daphne Rio, and more. RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Kennedy Davenport will also perform on Saturday. All tickets are general admission, but VIP tickets include closer floor seating to the stage. Those who want to watch from home can attend virtually.

Live events are back at Double Wide Bar in Deep Ellum. On Saturday at 9 pm, Disco, TX is hosting a party with DJs Blake Ward, Charlie Presh, Ursa Minor, and Rizkalla. Drag queens Bleach, Frida Monet, and more will also be performing. Food will be provided by Easy Slider. The party is 21 and up and costs $20 to attend.

CANVAS Hotel is also hosting a rooftop Pride pool party on Sunday from 1 pm to 7 pm. Tickets cost $30 per person and include access to the pool, live music by DJs Angel and Dany Zalefsky, and more.

Third Eye Blind is headlining Saturday evening at Taste Addison this weekend.

Taste Addison

Addison’s annual music and food festival is happening this weekend on Friday and Saturday. This year, musical headliners include Flo Rida, Third Eye Blind, Hoobastank, and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus (my teenage self is freaking out). Tickets start at $15 per adult and $5 for kids. A $30 Friday Night Bites ticket also includes general admission, two beverage tickets, access to the Tasting Room, and 25 percent off Festival Merch.

See Ballet North Texas’ Cinderella this weekend at Winspear Opera House. (Courtesy)

Cinderella Ballet

This Friday and Saturday only, Ballet North Texas presents Cinderella at Winspear Opera House. A classic fairytale, the ballet follows Cinderella as she meets her Fairy Godmother and is whisked off to the Prince’s ball. Set to Prokofiev’s score, the story is a timeless classic. Face masks are required regardless of vaccination status. Tickets are available here.