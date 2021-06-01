Houston’s Darth Vader House Becomes an International Sensation — Now Learn Its Real History

From the back, the Darth Vader house in Houston's West University Place belies its unusual nickname. (Photo courtesy of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

In a galaxy far, far away the legendary Sith Lord unknowingly provided inspiration for the Darth Vader house in Houston.

A Houston plastic surgeon's folly becomes the darling of national media for its Darth Vader appearance. Hence, Houston's Darth Vader House. (Photo courtesy of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

West University's so-called Darth Vader house is making headlines around the world for its wild interiors and bold exterior. (Photo courtesy of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

Ominous. What adjective could better describe the entire weirdness of the so-called Darth Vader house that has altered the visual tranquility of West University Place for close to 30 years? It is just that galactic visual reference that has captured the imagination of media from London to the Philippines and points in between.

Since last week’s posting on HAR of the 7,040 square foot dwelling and the ensuing love from the press, the listing has garnered more than 54,000 views on the real estate site alone.

And that has co-listing agents Nadia Carron and Wade Knight of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty on their toes.

A Houston plastic surgeon’s folly becomes the darling of national media for its Darth Vader appearance. Hence, Houston’s Darth Vader House. (Photo courtesy of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty)

More than 120 websites/newspapers/blogs/TV stations have jumped on the story of the surgeon’s folly that is on the market for $4.3 million. In case you’ve had your media volume on mute in recent days, plastic surgeon Dr. Jean Cukier, obsessed with the Star Wars saga, drew his out-of-this-world concept on paper and handed it over to architects for its realization.

The result was the imposing edifice that since 1992 has held domain over the intersection of University Boulevard and Buffalo Speedway in the coveted West U neighborhood. The Darth Vader nickname derived from the house’s resemblance to the Star Wars’ villain’s helmet.

The good doctor’s children are grown. The four-bedroom, five bathroom, four-car garage house is suddenly too large for its owner. And, today, the world is breathlessly awaiting word of a buyer. That will not be rapper 50 Cent, who was falsely rumored to be interested in the unique property.

“The press coverage of 3201 University Blvd has been overwhelming to say the least, and we’re delighted that the home has garnered such considerable interest from a number of different parties, including the media, potential buyers and others who are simply fascinated by its unique appeal,” Paul Kilian, senior vice president of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, tells PaperCity. “As a result, the phone has been ringing, and I am optimistic that interest from buyers in Houston and beyond will continue.

“At MTSIR, we pride ourselves on maximizing listing visibility for all homes in our portfolio.”

With the surging interest in Houston’s Darth Vader home (120 different listings on Google), PaperCity has taken a look at what media and one Star Wars star are saying.

Even Luke Skywalker, aka Mark Hamill, posted on Twitter: “EVIL HOUSE FOR SALE: A true bargain at $4.3M as is, with much potential for renovation and/or redemption”

Following we share a few comments on the house from a unique cross-section of media:

Robb Report writes: “The force is strong with this luxurious Texan abode. Known to many as the “Darth Vader House,” the space-age property is at once epic and commanding, and has a multimillion-dollar price tag to match.”

UK Mirror calls the $4.3 million a “galactic price.”

The New York Post notes: “The home. . . gives off super villain vibes.”

AV Club.com (“Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed” offers a different view: It “basically just looks like a weird postwar museum building that got dropped in a suburb.”

Highsnobiety.com declares in its headline: “This Darth Vader House Proves That You Can’t Buy Taste.” And adds in the story: “The hyper-modern exterior resembles the Dark Lord of the Sith’s menacing helmet, while also looking like an out-of-this-world spaceship – you know, the type of abode a galactic super villain would like to call home.”

Among those taken with the West U house are TMZ, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The New York Post, Foxbusiness.com, Hypebeast.com, InsidetheMagic.net and The Toronto Sun.

