Head to Strauss Square this Thursday night for their first concert back at the outdoor stage. (Courtesy)

From outdoor concerts to North Texas Beer Day specials to new socially distanced art exhibits, this is your guide to the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Outdoor Concerts in the Arts District

Marking the return of concert events at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Reliant Lights Strauss Square features Daniel Gonzales and Jake Dexter & the Main Street Sound, who will take the stage this Thursday at 7pm. The outdoor benefit concert, held on the Dallas center’s socially distanced lawn, will help support the pandemic relief fund for the performing arts center. Tickets are $33 per person.

Marina Rosenfeld’s “Ssalute” billboard will also be on display in Dallas. (Courtesy of Rosenfeld)

A World Premiere for Aurora Biennial

To launch this year’s Aurora Biennial, the organization has mounted a drive-thru sound installation and the world premiere of composer and artist Marina Rosenfeld’s Ssalute. Each visitor will be welcomed to downtown Dallas’ Laz Parking Garage by local trumpet players and ascend to the roof surrounded by an amplified and augmented instrumental, and ultimately, the ambient sounds of the city. The socially distanced Dallas installation will be open from November 6 to November 8, and again from November 10 through November 15.

Remy Reilly at Granada Theater

Lower Greenville’s Granada Theater is back to hosting outdoor live music on their patio stage. This Sunday, Remy Reilly will be performing from 3 pm to 6 pm. The event is free.

FERN FREEMAN Swipe

















Next

Learn about the history of beer, as well as how to taste and pair with foods at Reunion Tower this weekend.

Pre-Holiday Beer Talk at Reunion Tower

On Saturday at 7 pm, head up to Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck for a an educational tasting event. For $50 per person, you’ll explore the world and history of beer, how to properly taste it, and — for the hosts out there — determine what you might want to serve this holiday seasons. Get your tickets here.

North Texas Beer Week

Speaking of brewskis, it’s North Texas Beer Week. Starting on Wednesday through the weekend, if you swing by Steam Theory Brewing and mention NTX Beer Week, you’ll get 10 percent off, as well as a place mat of tasting notes with two favorite beers and a whiskey for $19. Meddlesome Moth is also tapping some special sours, berliners, and ales to celebrate the week. Union Bear Brewing in Plano is featuring a smoked Texas turkey leg with brite tank brew for $14 and chef’s beer pairing plate and a flight for $14.