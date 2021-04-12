The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — EarthX Film Festival Begins, Art Month Festivities, and Spring Markets

From environmentally-focused film festivals to art events and spring markets, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

EarthX Online/Drive-In Film Festival Begins

The annual EarthX Film Festival has gone virtual and outdoors this year. Starting on Friday, April 16 and going through April 22, the environmentally-focused film festival will feature drive-in presentations (Cedars, Victory Park, and Klyde Warren Park) and at-home online screenings. Opening night will kick-off with a drive-in screening of Playing with Sharks and closing night will feature Percy vs. Goliath starring Christopher Walken. Screenings are free with registration.

Head to CANVAS hotel this weekend for a spring market. (Courtesy)

CANVAS Dallas Spring Market

This Saturday from 1 pm to 6 pm, CANVAS hotel is featuring a Spring Market. The free event will feature local and regional Texas brands to shop. Unique goods include Peruvian treasures, stationary, handmade jewelry, and plant terrariums. There will also be live music and drink specials from the hotel’s restaurant Chef’s Palette.

Celebrate Dallas Arts Month at Fair Park

This Friday through Sunday, celebrate Dallas Arts Month by attending Fair Park’s community artist showcase at the Band Shell. The free event will highlight artists currently on the Community Artist Program Roster and will include music, dance, spoken word, and more. Register here.

Art at the Park at Main Street Garden Park

Downtown’s Main Street Garden Park is also highlighting local artists this Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm with an art sale.

Celebrate Selena’s 50th birthday at JAXON Beer Garden this Friday. (Courtesy)

Selena’s 50th Birthday Celebration

Head to downtown’s JAXON Beer Garden this Friday from 5 pm to 11 pm to celebrate Selena’s 50th birthday. Enjoy Bidi Bidi Banda from 7 pm to 10 pm, a costume contest, and a $10 Como La Flor specialty cocktail. Reserve your table here.