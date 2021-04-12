HSPVA Turns East River’s Drive-In Into a Distinctive Fundraising Scene

Leave it to the creative forces at the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts to come up with a pandemic-responsible alternative to the annual Encore luncheon. HSPVA Friends relocated the 15th annual fundraiser from the downtown campus to MoonStruck Drive-In Cinema, where more than 200 guests joined a party that featured both live and filmed HSPVA performances.

Applause, applause for chairs Lauren Anderson, M. Kaye DeWalt and Winnell Herron, who led the evening at the new East River development to proceeds of more than $160,000 for the school noted for its rigorous arts curriculum.

As is tradition with the Encore event, the students provide an impressive array of entertainments and this al fresco evening was no exception. While guests picnicked on comfort food from Café Natalie Catering and sweet treats from Dessert Gallery, pop-up performances included live music by Kinder HSPVA jazz and orchestra students, plus poetry busking from the school’s creative writers. With failing sunlight, attention turned to the movie screen for an original retro sci-fi program featuring student-produced music videos and an original dance piece choreographed by Justin Prescott (Dance ’06).

It’s a tailgate party for guests at the Kinder HSPVA Encore fundraiser at Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema (Photo by Katy Anderson )

Also tradition for the highly lauded school’s fundraiser is honoring one of its uber accomplished graduates. On this night, writer, producer and director Justin Simien (Theatre ’01) took bows via video while sharing a tribute to his time at HSPVA, including photos from his high-school days and clips of his current work as the creator of Dear White People (Netflix) and Bad Hair (Hulu). Simien’s next creative work is a series for Disney+ exploring the world of Star Wars character Lando Calrissian.

“I came to PVA knowing this is what I wanted to do,” Simien says in the video. “I’m so grateful I have that foundation as a filmmaker in theatre and in the craft of storytelling.”

PC Seen: Barry Mandel and Scott Sawyer, Minette and Peter Boesel, Kimberly Hickson and David Spaw, Evelyn and Frank Angelle, Algenita Scott Davis, Susan Elmore, Tammy and Don Kidd, George Lancaster, Jo and Jim Furr, Megan and Bradley Lembcke, Karen and Larry George, HSPVA Friends executive director Alene Coggin, and Kinder HSPVA principal Scott Allen.