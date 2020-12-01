Best Things To Do In Dallas This Week(end) — Bill Burr, a Krampus Escape Room, and Holiday Lightings

From stand-up comedy and Krampus Christmas festivities to elegant tree lightings, these are the best things to do in Dallas this weekend.

Bill Burr

Comedian Bill Burr is set to perform four straight nights of stand-up this week (with the last two shows on Thursday) at outdoor venue Strauss Square. Known for his Monday Morning Podcast and hilarious stand-up specials, Burr is a must-see in Dallas this week. Socially-distanced with limited seating, several shows sold out fast, but there are still tickets available for a few nights this week including 6 pm on Thursday.

Get your holiday photo taken with Krampus this year at Reunion Tower. (Courtesy)

Reunion Tower Festivities

There’s a lot going on in Dallas this weekend at Reunion Tower, as the North Pole Elves will be on the GeO-Deck for photo ops, crafts, and more from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.

Feeling more naughty than nice this year? Get your holiday photo with Christmas villain Krampus this year for free at Reunion Tower this Saturday from 2 pm to 8:30 pm. Just make sure to wear your mask.

From 1 pm to 8:30 pm, there will also be a Krampusnacht Escape Room, which allows groups of six people or less to participate in. For those who finish the mission in 45 minutes (or less), they’ll be rewarded with milk and cookies. Get your tickets here.

And on Sunday, bring your furry friend to Santa Paws on the GeO-Deck from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm for a photo with Santa, a treat, and pet caricatures by Gonzo Tails.

Bring your furry friend by Reunion Tower this Sunday for a photo with Santa. (Courtesy)

Light the Park

Head to Victory Park this Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm to see the district light up for the holidays and shop specials. There will be carolers, a hot chocolate truck, gift wrapping station, photo booth, raffle tickets, and more to enjoy.

Adolphus Great Tree Lighting

On Saturday, the Adolphus hotel is hosting its annual tree lighting from 5 pm to 8 pm. There will also be carolers, holiday cookies, wassail, and more. Photo ops will be possible in front of the tree with social distancing in mind.