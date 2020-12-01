What to Know About the Stunning Rarities of Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels Auction

130 Silver-Topped Gold, Ruby and Diamond Tiara
Marylou Whitney wearing Tiara
114 Natural Pearl and Diamond Necklace
Marylou Whitney
001 Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire and Diamond Necklace, David Webb, circa 1970
Diamond Ring, 21.26 carats, L color, SI1 clarity
Turquoise and Diamond Bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels
Diamond Bracelet, David Webb
01
08

Silver-Topped Gold, Ruby and Diamond Tiara Of garland design, featuring floral and foliate motifs pavé-set with old mine, old European, pear, single and rose-cut diamonds, accented with cushion-cut and round rubies, one diamond missing; mid-19th century. With fitted case Estimate $100/200,000

02
08

Marylou Whitney in her tiara, courtesy of Sotheby's

03
08

A Rare Natural Pearl and Diamond Necklace Composed of 32 natural pearls measuring approximately 14.9 x 14.8 to 9.2 x 9.0 mm, the clasp accented with two round diamonds in floral mountings, length 16¾ inches. Estimate $300/500,000

04
08

Mrs. Marylou Whitney, courtesy of Sotheby's

05
08

Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire and Diamond Necklace, David Webb Suspending a rectangular-shaped carved emerald pendant, framed by baguette diamonds, the necklace set with numerous square-shaped sugarloaf cabochon emeralds, accented by oval-shaped rubies, spaced by oval-shaped sapphires, further decorated with round diamonds, length 15 inches, necklace signed David Webb; circa 1970s. With signed box. Estimate $75/100,000

06
08

Diamond Ring Centering an emerald-cut diamond weighing 21.26 carats, flanked by two triangle-shaped diamonds Estimate $250/350,00

07
08

Turquoise and Diamond Bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels Of foliate motif, centering turquoise cabochons, accented with numerous round diamonds, length 6¾ inches, signed V.C.A., numbered N.Y.29008; circa 1960. Estimate $15/20,000

08
08

Diamond Bracelet, David Webb Set with ten emerald-cut diamonds alternating with ten round diamonds, embellished with round and marquise-shaped diamonds, length 7¼ inches, signed Webb; circa 1960s. With signed box. Estimate $200/300,000

130 Silver-Topped Gold, Ruby and Diamond Tiara
Marylou Whitney wearing Tiara
114 Natural Pearl and Diamond Necklace
Marylou Whitney
001 Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire and Diamond Necklace, David Webb, circa 1970
Diamond Ring, 21.26 carats, L color, SI1 clarity
Turquoise and Diamond Bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels
Diamond Bracelet, David Webb
Society / Fashion / Style / Shopping

What to Know About the Stunning Rarities of Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels Auction

Philanthropist and Socialite Marylou Whitney's Collection is a Worthy Headliner

BY // 12.01.20
<b>Silver-Topped Gold, Ruby and Diamond Tiara</b> Of garland design, featuring floral and foliate motifs pavé-set with old mine, old European, pear, single and rose-cut diamonds, accented with cushion-cut and round rubies, one diamond missing; mid-19th century. With fitted case Estimate $100/200,000
Marylou Whitney in her tiara, courtesy of Sotheby's
<b>A Rare Natural Pearl and Diamond Necklace</b> Composed of 32 natural pearls measuring approximately 14.9 x 14.8 to 9.2 x 9.0 mm, the clasp accented with two round diamonds in floral mountings, length 16¾ inches. Estimate $300/500,000
Mrs. Marylou Whitney, courtesy of Sotheby's
</b>Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire and Diamond Necklace, David Webb</b> Suspending a rectangular-shaped carved emerald pendant, framed by baguette diamonds, the necklace set with numerous square-shaped sugarloaf cabochon emeralds, accented by oval-shaped rubies, spaced by oval-shaped sapphires, further decorated with round diamonds, length 15 inches, necklace signed David Webb; circa 1970s. With signed box. Estimate $75/100,000
<b>Diamond Ring</b> Centering an emerald-cut diamond weighing 21.26 carats, flanked by two triangle-shaped diamonds Estimate $250/350,00
<b>Turquoise and Diamond Bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels</b> Of foliate motif, centering turquoise cabochons, accented with numerous round diamonds, length 6¾ inches, signed V.C.A., numbered N.Y.29008; circa 1960. Estimate $15/20,000
<b>Diamond Bracelet, David Webb</b> Set with ten emerald-cut diamonds alternating with ten round diamonds, embellished with round and marquise-shaped diamonds, length 7¼ inches, signed Webb; circa 1960s. With signed box. Estimate $200/300,000
1
8

Silver-Topped Gold, Ruby and Diamond Tiara Of garland design, featuring floral and foliate motifs pavé-set with old mine, old European, pear, single and rose-cut diamonds, accented with cushion-cut and round rubies, one diamond missing; mid-19th century. With fitted case Estimate $100/200,000

2
8

Marylou Whitney in her tiara, courtesy of Sotheby's

3
8

A Rare Natural Pearl and Diamond Necklace Composed of 32 natural pearls measuring approximately 14.9 x 14.8 to 9.2 x 9.0 mm, the clasp accented with two round diamonds in floral mountings, length 16¾ inches. Estimate $300/500,000

4
8

Mrs. Marylou Whitney, courtesy of Sotheby's

5
8

Emerald, Ruby, Sapphire and Diamond Necklace, David Webb Suspending a rectangular-shaped carved emerald pendant, framed by baguette diamonds, the necklace set with numerous square-shaped sugarloaf cabochon emeralds, accented by oval-shaped rubies, spaced by oval-shaped sapphires, further decorated with round diamonds, length 15 inches, necklace signed David Webb; circa 1970s. With signed box. Estimate $75/100,000

6
8

Diamond Ring Centering an emerald-cut diamond weighing 21.26 carats, flanked by two triangle-shaped diamonds Estimate $250/350,00

7
8

Turquoise and Diamond Bracelet, Van Cleef & Arpels Of foliate motif, centering turquoise cabochons, accented with numerous round diamonds, length 6¾ inches, signed V.C.A., numbered N.Y.29008; circa 1960. Estimate $15/20,000

8
8

Diamond Bracelet, David Webb Set with ten emerald-cut diamonds alternating with ten round diamonds, embellished with round and marquise-shaped diamonds, length 7¼ inches, signed Webb; circa 1960s. With signed box. Estimate $200/300,000

A great piece of jewelry can instill confidence in the wearer — particularly if it belonged to someone as rare as the jewel itself. A perfect example is the glamorous Marylou Whitney, whose second husband of 34 years was Cornelius Vanderbilt “Sonny” Whitney. The American socialite and philanthropist, who passed away in July 2019 at age 93, was a thoroughbred horse breeder known as the Queen of Saratoga. Her noble reign was marked by a dedication to women’s health and equine excellence that earned her the designation of First Lady of the Oaks by Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

002 Marylou Whitney with Cornelius Vanderbilt ‘Sonny’ Whitney
Marylou Whitney with Cornelius Vanderbilt “Sonny” Whitney, courtesy of Sotheby’s

Her bold and unabashed sartorial style was equally iconic. On Wednesday, December 9, Sotheby’s offers significant highlights from Whitney’s collection in the Magnificent Jewels sale, including a 19th-century tiara, a carved emerald pendant by David Webb, and what may be the rarest find of all: a string of natural pearls (meaning each addition occurred spontaneously in the wild) purchased from Cartier in 1950.

“To get a strand with this size of natural pearls would take years and years to put together,” says Catharine Becket, head of sales for Magnificent Jewels Sales. “I haven’t handled a strand of this caliber since we sold pearls that once belonged to the Duchess of Windsor 10 years ago.”

However, it’s Whitney’s tiara — a delicate, naturalistic crown completely encrusted in diamonds and rubies — that will likely garner the most attention. It was purchased from Harry Winston in 1952, and is stated to be from the Collection of Empress Elisabeth of Austria. It’s also the greatest representation of Whitney’s personality. “She could certainly pull off a tiara, which is not something most people can do,” Becket says. “She was widely known to be a force of nature — someone who lit up the room. To wear something like that tiara or the David Webb ring takes confidence, and she had it in spades.”

Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels auction, led by the collections of Marylou Whitney, Ezra and Cecile Zilkha, and other private collections, Wednesday, December 9, in New York City; live online at 9 pm CST at sothebys.com.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - DALLAS
The PaperCity Magazine

December Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3980 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3980 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
3980 Inverness Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6357 Edloe Street
Southside Place, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6357 Edloe Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X