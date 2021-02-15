Culture / Newsy
Snowy Scenes During Dallas’ Historic Winter Storm
From Bishop Arts to Downtown, Our Neighborhoods Are Quiet But BeautifulBY Caitlin Clark // 02.15.21
This weekend, Dallas decided to dial its weather all the way to winter, with freezing temps in place through Friday and the city battling power outages, icy roads, and pipes that are decidedly unwinterized. For those homebound and conserving energy (for those less fortunate, D Magazine put together a wonderful piece about ways to help), we rounded up a virtual tour (thanks, Instagram) of the city covered in snow. Stay safe!
Tony Tasset’s “Eye” Outside The Joule Hotel
Virgin Hotels Dallas in the Design District
Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge
Tribal All Day Café in the Bishop Arts District
Legacy West in Plano
La La Land Kind Café Off Lower Greenville
Flippen Park in the Park Cities
‘Dallas in Winter,’ by Guy Carleton Wiggins
Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
Highland Park Village
Smoky Rose in East Dallas
The Katy Trail
The Wild Detectives in the Bishop Arts District
Beverley’s Dallas in Knox-Henderson
