Snowy Scenes During Dallas’ Historic Winter Storm

From Bishop Arts to Downtown, Our Neighborhoods Are Quiet But Beautiful

BY // 02.15.21
rosewood mansion

A frozen fountain, courtesy of the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

This weekend, Dallas decided to dial its weather all the way to winter, with freezing temps in place through Friday and the city battling power outages, icy roads, and pipes that are decidedly unwinterized. For those homebound and conserving energy (for those less fortunate, D Magazine put together a wonderful piece about ways to help), we rounded up a virtual tour (thanks, Instagram) of the city covered in snow. Stay safe!

 

 Tony Tasset’s “Eye” Outside The Joule Hotel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 1530 Main (@1530main)

Virgin Hotels Dallas in the Design District

Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VisitDallas (@visit_dallas)

Tribal All Day Café in the Bishop Arts District

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TRIBAL (@tribalalldaycafe)

Legacy West in Plano

La La Land Kind Café Off Lower Greenville

Flippen Park in the Park Cities

‘Dallas in Winter,’ by Guy Carleton Wiggins

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Highland Park Village

Smoky Rose in East Dallas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Smoky Rose (@dallassmokyrose)

The Katy Trail

The Wild Detectives in the Bishop Arts District

Beverley’s Dallas in Knox-Henderson

