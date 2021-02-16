In addition to hot and cold plunge pools, the Thompson Hotel's ninth floor terrace also offers one of the coolest views of downtown Dallas. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

You’d be hard pressed to find a bad hotel spa experience in Dallas, but if favorites have to be picked, our downtown spots are always consistently special. From the subterranean slickness of The Spa at The Joule to the dreamy rooftop lounge at The Adolphus, there’s something deeply transportive about receiving a soothing treatment in the middle of downtown.

Naturally, the expectations were high for The Spa at Thompson Dallas, which shares the masterfully renovated historic charm of The Adolphus (the $460 million preservation has been touted as the largest adaptive reuse project in Texas history). Though the beautiful new spa, which opened at the end of January, has plenty to set it apart form its downtown counterparts, including hot and cold outdoor plunge pools and infrared saunas.

I was lucky to get to test out the 80-minute Celestial Black Diamond Facial, an anti-aging-focused experience that’s exclusive to the spa. (At $265, it’s the priciest facial offering at The Thompson, though not nearly the most expensive skincare service in the city of Dallas.) The Spa at Thompson Dallas uses products from the 111Skin line, which makes arguably the best sheet mask in the game. The mask used during my treatment included diamond powder — I’m not sure exactly what it did to my skin, but I know it was good.

The Celestial Black Diamond Facial is one of the more indulgent offerings at The Spa at Thompson Dallas, but there are several ways to take advantage of the new downtown destination. The Thompson offers a variety of 30-minute targeted treatments, including the Refresher Facial and Texas Two Step, a knee-down service that incorporates acupuncture. The spa also features treatments tailored to gentlemen, along with nail, waxing, and hair styling services.

A custom-made brass reception desks greets guests at The Spa at Thompson Dallas. (Photo by Gus Schmiege)

A few takeaways during my Spa at Thompson Dallas experience.

Definitely arrive early to take advantage of the steam room, rainfall showers, and infrared sauna — all found in the locker rooms. Nothing gets your mind right and body spa-ready like a few minutes surrounded by the deep, penetrating heat of infrared lamps.

At one point in the Celestial Black Diamond Facial, I was covered head to décolletage in cool, gooey 111Skin sheet masks. Even my lips had their own special covering. Given the newness of the Thompson, there was a bit of noisy construction going on just outside the room, but I was so blissed out beneath my hydrogel cocoon I barely noticed.

The best types of facials are the hands-on type — where there are literal hands or some sort of tool working magic on your skin at all times. My facial delivered. When the 111Skin hydrogel masks were doing their thing, my hands or neck received a good bit of love and attention. This was absolutely not a facial I could recreate at home.

A product selection in the reception area of The Spa at Thompson Dallas.

It was windy and chilly the day I visited the Thompson, but I felt it was my journalistic duty to test the hot and cold plunge pools on the ninth floor terrace, which absolutely has one of the best views of downtown Dallas. It was an invigorating, stressful, and ultimately rewarding (when you get to the hot part) experience that I’m sure did something good for me. I do it for you, dear reader. Also, don’t forget a swimsuit.

The nail salon — which uses Dazzle Dry lacquers, my quick-drying, non-toxic fave — is beautiful to look at. With the space’s deep pink hues, gleaming terrazzo floors, and futuristic lounge chairs, I’m sure it would be just as pleasant to actually get a service in.

For more information and a comprehensive list of treatments, see the Spa at Thompson Dallas’ full spa menu here.