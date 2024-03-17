Kellen Sampson Calls For New Houston Heroes With J’Wan Roberts Hobbled — Damian Dunn Needs to Turn His Long-Awaited Selection Sunday Fun Into a Fresh Start

University of Houston point guard Jamal Shead is one of the best defensive guards in college basketball. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa State is still celebrating on the floor, with even coach T.J. Otzelberger throwing some confetti in the air, when Kelvin Sampson’s University of Houston team starts hustling out of the arena. “Samps is ready to go. I ain’t going to lie. And I’m not trying to get in trouble,” power forward J’Wan Roberts says to a reporter who arrives at his locker after he’s already spent several minutes answering questions.

Yes, these No. 1-seed-to-be 30-4 Cougars are moving on quick, flushing this 69-41 loss to Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament title game like it’s a bad dream. Or an experience eating gas station sushi that’s best forgotten.

It’s time for Selection Sunday, the first Selection Sunday Sampson’s program will spend in the city of Houston after watching so many in Fort Worth after the American Athletic Conference’s Sunday championship game. Time to see what 16th seed this college basketball superpower will be matched up against in the first round on Friday and what eight vs. nine seed matchup is across from them. The setting is already known. UH is a lock to be the No. 1 seed in the South Region, starting in Memphis, which will hold first and second round games on Friday and Saturday. With Jamal Shead and Co. getting to move onto Dallas for the South Regional if they can get two wins off Beale Street.

Everything is not right with Kelvin Sampson’s team though. J’Wan Roberts, the Cougars’ heart and soul, comes out of the Big 12 Tournament with his right leg even more hurt than it already is going in. No team may need the five day break UH is getting before its next game more than these Coogs. But it’s going to take more than just a little rest to bring a long March run.

“It’s a long year and the need for multiple heroes is so, so important,” UH assistant coach Kellen Sampson says. “It’s the time for new heroes to step up and emerge and announce themselves that ‘I’m ready for this moment.’ And really look forward to the challenge and the fight ahead of us.”

Kellen Sampson brings up the new heroes mantra when I ask about Damian Dunn, who will be playing in his first NCAA Tournament game on Friday ever. After playing 106 college basketball games over the last five seasons.

This Temple transfer knows what it feels like to be always seeking, always hoping, but never dancing. Till now. The entire Houston team — the entire program really — is happy for guys like Dunn and wide-eyed freshman center Cedric Lath who are set to get their first taste of March Madness. Excited to see them experience Selection Sunday.

“As long as he’s been a college basketball player, he’s never been,” Houston director of operations Lauren Sampson tells PaperCity. “We were talking the other day — he calls me Lo — and he’s like, ‘Lo, I’ve never been.’ I can’t wait for Damian. I’m really excited for him to get this part of the college basketball experience.”

For Dunn, one of the three bench players these beat up Cougars have left, this is a chance to rewrite the story of his season at Houston in many ways. Being a March hero is definitely in play with the opportunity to play significant minutes a given.

Damian Dunn and The Selection Sunday He Always Dreamed Of

But first there is Selection Sunday. Dunn will have his family with him when this Houston team watches Selection Sunday at UH billionaire believer Tilman Fertitta’s posh Post Oak Hotel in a private team event.

“It’s the most important day in college basketball,” Kellen Sampson says. “It’s New Year’s Day. It’s Christmas morning. It’s all those things wrapped up in one.

“Look, it’s the most magical gift that a college basketball player can receive. And it also starts the beginning of a new year.”

Kellen Sampson is telling Dunn that this is a new beginning, a chance to seize the moment.

“That’s always been a dream of mine,” Dunn tells PaperCity of finally playing in the Big Dance. “It’s my first time playing in it. Definitely going to soak it up a little bit. A little surreal moment. But at the same time, we’re there to try and advance and survive.”

Dunn probably expected to have more big scoring games for Houston this season. His 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game are all career lows. He’s shooting 35.8 percent from the field for the season. But that doesn’t matter anymore

It’s March. It’s a fresh start. And Damian Dunn is an NCAA Tournament player now. A few monster March moments and the story of Dunn’s season will completely shift.

You can tell how much Dunn loves being part of this Houston program. When I ask about all the people in the program excited to see him finally reach his own NCAA Tournament goal, Dunn nods his head enthusiastically. Almost like a preacher who’s getting ready to head up to the pulpit.

“That’s why we family,” Dunn says. “That’s why we call each other family. We look out for each other and be grateful for one another.”

Especially on a long-awaited Selection Sunday like this. Dunn’s first where he’s getting in.

“It’s a pretty special day,” Shead says of Selection Sunday. “For those who haven’t been through it and for those who have been through it. So I’m excited. For Dam. For Ced. For LJ (Cryer) even though he’s been there — but just being with a new team.

“It’s an exciting day for all of us.”

It’s Damian Dunn’s long awaited first — and maybe his new beginning.