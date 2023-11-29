The new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, boasts a new look, a new vibe, and a new menu. (Photo courtesy of Landyr’s Inc.)
8
6
9
IMG_2989
IMG_2983
IMG_2984
Tilman Fertitta and Shelby Hodge toast the new La Griglia at 2817 West Dallas. (Courtesy photo)
5
01
09

The new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, boasts a new look, a new vibe, and a new menu. (Photo courtesy of Landyr's Inc.)

02
09

The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)

03
09

The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)

04
09

The patio of the new La Griglia is a plush, verdant dining space. (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)

05
09

A side exit from the patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, is decked in florals and vine. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

06
09

Banquette dining on the patio of the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

07
09

The $1 million patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, presents a romantic dining spot.

08
09

Tilman Fertitta and Shelby Hodge toast the new La Griglia at 2817 West Dallas. (Courtesy photo)

09
09

The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)

The new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, boasts a new look, a new vibe, and a new menu. (Photo courtesy of Landyr’s Inc.)
8
6
9
IMG_2989
IMG_2983
IMG_2984
Tilman Fertitta and Shelby Hodge toast the new La Griglia at 2817 West Dallas. (Courtesy photo)
5
Restaurants / Openings

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s New La Griglia Restaurant Wows With a Retractable Roof, $1 Million Patio, a Formal Vibe and the Same High-Powered Crowd

A Once Dreaded Move Brings About a Complete Reimagining and a Fresh Start With a Very Hands-On Tycoon

BY // 11.28.23
The new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, boasts a new look, a new vibe, and a new menu. (Photo courtesy of Landyr's Inc.)
The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)
The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)
The patio of the new La Griglia is a plush, verdant dining space. (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)
A side exit from the patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, is decked in florals and vine. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Banquette dining on the patio of the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
The $1 million patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, presents a romantic dining spot.
Tilman Fertitta and Shelby Hodge toast the new La Griglia at 2817 West Dallas. (Courtesy photo)
The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)
1
9

The new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, boasts a new look, a new vibe, and a new menu. (Photo courtesy of Landyr's Inc.)

2
9

The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)

3
9

The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)

4
9

The patio of the new La Griglia is a plush, verdant dining space. (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)

5
9

A side exit from the patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, is decked in florals and vine. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

6
9

Banquette dining on the patio of the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

7
9

The $1 million patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, presents a romantic dining spot.

8
9

Tilman Fertitta and Shelby Hodge toast the new La Griglia at 2817 West Dallas. (Courtesy photo)

9
9

The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.)

On the first Saturday night of business, Tilman Fertitta’s newly imagined La Griglia restaurant was packed, a trend that has continued every night since. Those without reservations formed a line at the door while those in the know had their choice of seats in the sophisticated dining room, the rocking bar, or on the plush patio that absolutely ranks as the most beautiful in town. (We can’t wait for the weather to cooperate so that the retractable roof panels open revealing the canopy of lighted oak trees.)

Despite the original drama when word came that the lease of the popular West Gray restaurant’s original location would not be renewed this fall, it seems that regulars are far from singing the blues. Even the downtown politicos, who gave the original La Griglia its power lunch status, are already making the scene at the new La Griglia.

The $1 million patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, presents a romantic dining opportunity.
The $1 million patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, presents a romantic dining opportunity.

The vibe of this new incarnation is far removed from the original. It’s more formal, very chic. The waitstaff is uniformed in tuxedo shirts, captains in white dinner jackets and the rock star management team — led by Brandon Busch and including Rich Parrott, Jay Bounds, Roger Ashworth and Sam Bass — are dressed in suits and ties. (How lovely it would be if diners took the hint and left their athleisure wear in the closet for the dinner hour.)

Tilman Fertitta is pleased with the results of his hands-on redesign and with the new location at 2817 West Dallas, only blocks away from the original La Griglia’s perch.

“You know, I have over 500 restaurants and I enjoy this one as much as any of them,” Fertitta tells PaperCity. “The only one I would say that even comes close to this is the Mastro’s in Malibu that we built about six or seven years ago. This just has a great feel.

8
The main dining room of the new La Griglia speaks to a more sophisticated vibe than that of the original (Photo courtesy of Landry’s Inc.)

“We wanted for all the Houstonians who spend the summer in Italy and Europe to be able to get that back in Houston. And right nowI feel a little bit like I’m sitting in a certain restaurant in St. Tropez.”

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023
  • Bering's Gift's November 2023

A big grin accompanied that last bit. As most know, the billionaire hospitality magnate spends part of his summers in the Mediterranean afloat on his 252-foot long super yacht The Boardwalk.

The location change for La Griglia was not something that Fertitta had envisioned when he purchased the popular Italian restaurant from its founder Tony Vallone. But in Fertitta’s estimation, it was a good thing in the end.

“Unfortunately, sometimes tenants and landlords don’t always agree and we didn’t agree about how things should be handled during COVID and they didn’t renew the lease at the old La Griglia,” he says. “But it kind of worked out for us.

“We’re very happy and I hope they’re just as happy. They gave us an opportunity to do something special. Because after 25 years being there, we would have never totally reengineered and reimagined it if it was the same location. You have to move locations if you want to change a menu and change the look this much.”

IMG_2989
A side exit from the patio at the new La Griglia, 2817 West Dallas, is decked in florals and vine. (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

About that plush patio: With an outdoor bar and dining area surrounded by large live oak trees with luscious green vines, florals, and a water feature, this is sure to be the most popular seating area of the new La Griglia. An estimated $1 million was invested into the design and outfitting of this casually elegant exterior space which includes the fully retractable roof much like the second floor dining area of the Malibu Mastro’s.

Among those securing tables in that first few days were Kathy Mosbacher and Mike Wheeler, Lisa and Downing Mears, Marley and Alfred Glassell III, Lee Kaplan, Kelli Kickerillo and Todd Forester and their young son Kick, Mary and Vincent Kickerillo, Laura Moore and Don Sanders, Dancie and Jim Ware, Gary Peterson, Debbie Festari, Brandon McLendon, Karen and Mike Mayell, Marcia Strauss and Jody and Mike Gallagher. Houston Astros owner Jim Crane, George and Lois Stark, Beth Wolff, Bonner and George Ball, and Raquel and Andrew Segal have also all made the scene already, a customer roster that would have any restaurateur swooning.

The only beef is the $10 valet parking charge at the new La Griglia.

LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$331,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$449,500 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$330,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$610,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$349,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X