Culture

David Woo’s Latest Book Features the Pulitzer Prize-Winning Dallas Photojournalist’s Most Iconic Images

A Texas Must-Have

BY // 12.22.23
440 PORTRAITSOUTHWESTHERBWING, co-founder and CEO of Southwest Airlines Herb Kelleher, 1991

Herb Kelleher (co-founder and CEO of Southwest Airlines), 1991

One of our favorite local photophiles has something for the bibliophiles out there. David Woo has launched his third book, WOO! The Decisive Moment (Pediment Publishing), with 160 pages of photos and portraits including President George W. Bush, Nolan Ryan, Mark Cuban, Karl Rove, Gary Kelly, Colleen Barrett, Jan Strimple, Tom Schieffer, Clint Murchison, Shannon Wynne, and Troy Aikman.

Woo asked 15 of the subjects to write the first thing they think when looking at their own photograph, so expect some insightful and perhaps self-deprecating personal commentary. The Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist spent 42 years at The Dallas Morning News capturing images from his travels to exotic locales on four continents. Woo estimates he’s worked on more than 25,000 assignments, from multiple Super Bowls to Pope Paul II’s visit to Mexico in 1979 and the 1993 Branch Davidian siege near Waco.

439 FIRSTLADIESTALK, Betty Ford, Lady Bird Johnson, Rosalyn Carter, 1977
Former First Ladies Talk (Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford, “Lady Bird” Johnson), 1977

You may already have Woo’s previous books prominently displayed on your coffee table: Texas Women, created with fellow Dallas Morning News photojournalist Richard Pruitt in 1984, which features some of our most memorable ladies, and Top Dogs and Their Pets, filled with enchanting shots of four-legged characters and their parents.

JONESJUMP, Jerry Jones, Derrick Gainer, 1993
Jerry Jones and Derrick Gainer in 1993

WOO! The Decisive Moment is available for $45 at Interabang Books. 

Featured Events
De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
9819 Bell Court
Meridiana
FOR SALE

9819 Bell Court
Iowa Colony, TX

$610,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Ashley
This property is listed by: Debbie Ashley (281) 844-4266 Email Realtor
9819 Bell Court
5731 Birdwood Road
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5731 Birdwood Road
Houston, TX

$745,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wilson
This property is listed by: Donna Wilson (713) 446-6400 Email Realtor
5731 Birdwood Road
217 Millbrook Street
Piney Point
FOR SALE

217 Millbrook Street
Houston, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
217 Millbrook Street
12 Southside Circle
Southside
FOR SALE

12 Southside Circle
Houston, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
12 Southside Circle
701 Bering Drive #1003
Woodway Pines
FOR SALE

701 Bering Drive #1003
Houston, TX

$260,000 Learn More about this property
Suzann Richardson
This property is listed by: Suzann Richardson (713) 558-3218 Email Realtor
701 Bering Drive #1003
4049 Wickersham Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4049 Wickersham Lane
Houston, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Martha Adger
This property is listed by: Martha Adger (713) 628-3772 Email Realtor
4049 Wickersham Lane
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X