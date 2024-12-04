Downtown Dallas Shines Bright This Season — Holiday Lights, Christmas Trees, and Magical Displays

Downtown Wanderland — a curated list of the best things to do, see, and experience in Downtown Dallas during the most wonderful time of the year.

The holiday season is here, and no place shines brighter than Downtown Dallas. This holiday season, the city sparkles with millions of lights, special tree installations, festive displays, and businesses transformed into winter wonderlands. From hot cocoa lounges to breathtaking sculptures, downtown is a must-visit destination for locals and visitors to experience the magic of the holidays. With so much to do and so little time, here’s your ultimate guide to savoring every minute in Downtown Dallas this holiday season.

Car Tree at Pegasus Plaza

While in Downtown Dallas, you may notice a “tree” made of car parts. The Neiman Marcus Car Tree was commissioned in 2003 and moved to its current home in Pegasus Plaza in 2012. It’s a sight to behold with its construction from car trunks, tail fins, taillights, and more, taken from 13 classic cars made between 1949 and 1962. Some of the lights are even from a vintage school bus. This display is a must-stop photo-op for car enthusiasts and holiday light fans alike.

Butterflies at Harwood Park & Civic Garden

The collection of butterflies, formerly displayed at Neiman Marcus, has taken flight at Harwood Park and Civic Garden this season. The beautiful metal sculpture features eight LED-lit butterflies, with the highest soaring 18 to 20 feet above the ground — a picturesque addition to the park for the holidays.

35-Foot Holiday Tree at Pacific Plaza

Visit Pacific Plaza to witness the gorgeous 35-foot-tall holiday tree. Featuring 3,000 bulbs, 10,000 mini lights, and 450 ornaments, it’s not to be missed and the perfect backdrop for holiday photos and memories.

Giant Wreath and Pet Wreath at Main Street Garden

Back by popular demand, the giant wreath sits upon the plaza at Main Street Garden, another perfect family photo opportunity and festive addition to the park’s holiday decor. Don’t forget to bring your furry friend along to pose with the pet wreath, which is the ideal spot for an adorable holiday photo with your four-legged companion. This charming addition to the park’s decor is sure to delight pet lovers and their playful pals.

JOY at West End Square

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays around the West End with the new JOY installation at West End Square, sponsored by Corgan. The historic neighborhood is also illuminated with charming lighting displays, window paintings, and beautiful decor, creating a warm and welcoming place for residents and visitors to enjoy. You can find holiday-themed cocktails and special menus at West End restaurants, as well as unique gifts while making special memories in this historic district.

Christmas Tree at AT&T Discovery District

Get in the holiday spirit with AT&T Discovery District’s holiday display. The landscape is decked out and twinkling just for you. Enjoy sips and bites from The Exchange and Cowboy Chow while taking in the sights and enjoying the season filled with unique events and happenings.

Holiday Splendor at Neiman Marcus Downtown

The flagship Neiman Marcus in Downtown Dallas has transformed into a winter wonderland once again. Whether you want to window shop, grab a photo with Santa, or dine at the Zodiac Room, this is one iconic stop you do not want to miss.

Glittering Icicles at Santander Tower

The Santander Tower brings a touch of icy elegance to the Downtown Dallas skyline with its stunning icicle display. Returning this year, the building will be adorned with a cascade of shimmering, illuminated icicles, creating a mesmerizing sight that’s sure to stop you in your tracks. This unique and captivating installation adds an extra layer of enchantment to the already magical holiday atmosphere in Downtown Dallas.

Towering Tree at Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park always gets into the holiday spirit with its own towering conifer to make Dallas proud – The Mayor’s Tree. This shimmery spectacle is the backdrop for lots of merriment all season long. Sip on a Mambo Taxi at Mi Cocina on the Park’s expansive patio while enjoying the tree and this truly festive atmosphere.

Holidays at The Thompson Dallas Hotel

The Thompson Dallas is a sight to see, inside and out. From a 55-foot, over-the-top tree at the entrance to more than 12 miles of LED lighting (and no less than 25 Christmas trees), this is a must-see stop on your Downtown tour.

Winter Village at The Adolphus Hotel

Cozy up by the fire and experience the magic of The Adolphus Christmas, featuring the iconic, real Michigan fir tree that stands as the heart of this festive wonderland. Indulge in a luxurious Holiday Tea at The French Room, then head to the seventh-floor rooftop, where you’ll be transported to a charming après-ski retreat. Enjoy winter chalets, plush blankets, warming boozy cocktails, and a global array of holiday dishes, all set against a breathtaking winter backdrop.

Giant Ornaments and Ice-Skating Rink at Omni Dallas Hotel

The Omni Dallas Hotel‘s traditional giant holiday ornaments are on display on the lawn right next to the famous Pegasus. Guests can also enjoy a Santa Suite with 180-degree views of the Dallas skyline. Plus, this year, discover a Winter Wonderland in the heart of Dallas as Omni Dallas transforms its iconic Pegasus Lawn into a magical ice-skating rink. Surround yourself with twinkling lights, festive décor, and the enchanting spirit of the holidays. And when you’re done skating, warm up with hot chocolate or seasonal cocktails at Omni Dallas’ over-the-top holiday Christmas pop-up Blitzen’s Bar.

Ever-Changing Display at Reunion Tower

And finally, don’t forget to look up, way up, to Reunion Tower’s ever-changing light display. It will become the backdrop for New Year’s Eve celebrations, as usual. Find your favorite spot to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks show atop Reunion Tower ― the perfect perch to take it all in. And this year, there is something new with a special drone light show.

Explore More Festive Events

There’s even more to explore this holiday season with a new Downtown Wanderland — a curated list of the best things to do, see, and experience in Downtown Dallas during the most wonderful time of the year. From festive performances and holiday markets to special deals and seasonal offerings at downtown businesses, Downtown Wanderland is your guide to making the most of the holidays in the heart of the city.

Be sure to share and tag your photos with #MYDTD. Happy holidays and happy exploring!