18 Essential Dallas Lunch Spots

Bistro 31 is one of the prettiest places to eat lunch in Dallas. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Sometimes, you just need to tuck into a great lunch spot. You know the kind — the food is reliable, the ambiance nails it, and there’s always the option for an alcoholic beverage. Thankfully, Dallas has a solid selection of neighborhood restaurants that truly do it all when grab-and-go doesn’t cut it.