18 Essential Dallas Lunch Spots
Iconic Soups, Steadfast Salads, and Gorgeous Spots to Eat and Be SeenBY Megan Ziots // 09.01.23
Sometimes, you just need to tuck into a great lunch spot. You know the kind — the food is reliable, the ambiance nails it, and there’s always the option for an alcoholic beverage. Thankfully, Dallas has a solid selection of neighborhood restaurants that truly do it all when grab-and-go doesn’t cut it.
Now called AT Bistro for short, this newer French restaurant at Preston Center serves a great lunch menu starting at 11 am on Tuesday through Friday. And a perk — it offers half-price bottled wine all day every Tuesday and Wednesday. Some favorite bites include the Tuna and Avocado, Heirloom Tomato and Beets, and Pork Sugo Ragu.
One of the prettiest places in Dallas to eat and be seen, Bistro 31 serves European cuisine. The lunch menu features chilled seafood, soups, salads, lobster ravioli, black truffle gnocchi, and so much more.
This new barbecue spot at Snider Plaza opens at 11 am Monday through Saturday with a lunch menu of smoked meats, sandwiches, salads, and starters. Don’t miss the pimento cheese and BBQ Sandwich with a choice of brisket or pulled pork.
Grange Hall
4445 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
The Restaurant at Grange Hall is open for lunch Monday through Saturday starting at 11:30 am. The menu boasts soup, their signature $42 Snob Sandwich, salads, and desserts. If you’re really looking to splurge, The Golden Egg caviar is $250.
il Bracco
Park Cities
8416 Preston Center Plaza
Dallas, TX 75225 | Map
Located at Preston Center, this upscale Italian restaurant is a great spot to enjoy lunch starting at 11 am every day. The menu boasts salads, sandwiches, homemade pasta, and entrees such as salmon, chicken, and sea bass.
Jalisco Norte
Oak Lawn
3858 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 470
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Also open every day starting at 11 am, this authentic Mexican kitchen on Oak Lawn Avenue has one of the best Chicken Mole lunch dishes. The beautifully designed spot also have two satisfying mocktails (Ginger Lemonade and Blackberry Mint Soda) if lunchtime drinking isn’t your thing.
This local French restaurant from Travis Street Hospitality (Le Bilboquet, Georgie) offers an incredible lunch menu every day. Led by chef Bruno Davaillon, the restaurant nails French classics like the French Omelette, Salad Nicoise, and Steak Frites. The Knox Burger is also a classic.
Las Palmas
Uptown
2708 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Open every day starting at 11 am, this favorite Tex-Mex spot is a great spot for lunch. The menu features fajitas, salads, soups, tacos, enchiladas, and even a cheeseburger. Happy Hour also begins at 2 pm Monday through Friday so you can take advantage of $8.50 cocktails and discount a la carte items if you opt for a late lunch.
Le Bilboquet
Knox-Henderson
4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
From Travis Hospitality Group (Knox Bistro, Georgie), this local French bistro is a charming spot for lunch on Knox Street. The popular lunch menu includes salads, soup, steak, pasta, salmon, and an impressive wine list.
Parigi
Oak Lawn
3311 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This favorite Dallas French restaurant serves an excellent lunch menu Tuesday through Friday starting at 11:30 am. A few popular dishes are Sharon’s Cali Roll Deconstructed, Chef’s Burger of the Day, and Mr. Jordan’s Veal Milanese.
Partenope Ristorante
Downtown
1903 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Don’t sleep on this downtown Italian restaurant for lunch. Chef Dino Santonicola serves his killer pizza and pasta menu starting at 11 am on weekdays. We highly recommend the burrata, SF Il Socio pizza, and Ragu Napoletano pasta.
This Cali-based New American restaurant is a great spot for lunch every day of the week at Preston Center. From sushi to sandwiches, there is a vast menu of options. The Carnitas sandwich is a favorite with roasted pork, jack cheese, and coleslaw, as well as the Seared Tuna Salad.
Who says you can’t have soufflés for lunch? This local French restaurant opens at 11 am every day in Inwood Village. Don’t miss the iconic marshmallow soup (tomato bisque with goat cheese “marshmallows”).
From the owners of Henderson Avenue’s Gemma, this Mediterranean restaurant has been a Park Cities staple since 2017. The popular spot serves a stellar lunch (as well as dinner) Monday through Saturday. Must-try appetizers include the watermelon salad and crudité with muhammara, herb labneh, and warm pita. For mains, any of the “Salady Bowls” are stunners, but the Chicken Shawarma is a favorite, lighter lunch dish.
Sloane’s Corner
Downtown
2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
On Monday through Friday until 4 pm, this downtown bistro serves a great lunch for an afternoon out of the office. From soup and salad to sandwiches and pasta, there is something for everyone. A popular bite is the hot fried chicken sandwich.
Teak Tearoom
Park Cities
4510 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
Brian Bolke’s Teak Tearoom, a resurrection of the T Room (a cherished remnant of the former McKinney Avenue Forty Five Ten), occupies an airy corner of The Conservatory on Two in Highland Park Village. The menu features a mix of classics like the tuna melt and chicken tortilla soup, as well as a T Room staple: the Brian Bowl chopped salad. Do not skip the flourless chocolate cookies — an essential dessert of Dallas’ Ladies Who Lunch.
This favorite Japanese restaurant in the Dallas Arts District offers an à la carte menu for lunch on Tuesday through Friday. Specializing in soba — a thin Japanese noodle made from buckwheat flour, Tei-An is one of only five spots in the country that make their noodles in-house. From sashimi to ramen, there is something for everyone on the menu.
Located inside of Neiman Marcus in downtown Dallas, this American eatery has been serving a fashionable lunch since 1957. Open every day except for Sunday, the Zodiac’s menu is an edited mix of sandwiches (including crab tartine and French dip) as well as salads, tacos, seafood, grain bowls, the Stanley Marcus (named after its founder) Pot Roast, and more.