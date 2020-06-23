Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
01
08

Fancy Picnics is anything but your ordinary picnic set-up.

02
08

Fancy Picnics will go wherever you go.

03
08

Nothing says "relaxation" like a poolside picnic.

04
08

Enjoy an elegant picnic-for-four at Buffalo Bayou Park.

05
08

Fancy Picnics offers larger set-ups so you can spend time with all your closest friends.

06
08

A pastel balloon rainbow is one of many designs Fancy Picnics offers.

07
08

A beautiful floral arrangement is perfect for any picnic.

08
08

Shaded summertime vibes, compliments of Fancy Picnics.

Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics
Culture / Entertainment

Throwing a Picnic in Houston is Now a Fancy Proposition — Events Company Aims to Bring Joys of Picnicking Back

The Inside Story of Fancy Picnics and the UH College Student Entrepreneur Behind It

BY // 06.22.20
Fancy Picnics is anything but your ordinary picnic set-up.
Fancy Picnics will go wherever you go.
Nothing says "relaxation" like a poolside picnic.
Enjoy an elegant picnic-for-four at Buffalo Bayou Park.
Fancy Picnics offers larger set-ups so you can spend time with all your closest friends.
A pastel balloon rainbow is one of many designs Fancy Picnics offers.
A beautiful floral arrangement is perfect for any picnic.
Shaded summertime vibes, compliments of Fancy Picnics.
1
8

Fancy Picnics is anything but your ordinary picnic set-up.

2
8

Fancy Picnics will go wherever you go.

3
8

Nothing says "relaxation" like a poolside picnic.

4
8

Enjoy an elegant picnic-for-four at Buffalo Bayou Park.

5
8

Fancy Picnics offers larger set-ups so you can spend time with all your closest friends.

6
8

A pastel balloon rainbow is one of many designs Fancy Picnics offers.

7
8

A beautiful floral arrangement is perfect for any picnic.

8
8

Shaded summertime vibes, compliments of Fancy Picnics.

When was the last time you enjoyed a picnic – I mean, a proper picnic? You know, the kind in a picturesque setting with a carefully lain blanket, bottle (or two) of wine, and specially packed meal? Yeah, me neither.

Today, picnics almost seem like something out of Hollywood. When did they disappear? And why?

Now Fancy Picnics, a Houston event company that offers one-of-a-kind, pop-up luxury picnics for friends, families, couples and everyone in between, is trying to bring the joys of picnicking back. Owned and operated by University of Houston student Brenda Vilchis, Fancy Picnics offers extravagant and personalized picnic setups complete with food, drink and suggested locations — for the best city views.

Vilchis’ reimagined concept of the classic picnic is something to be marveled at. Each setup is tastefully simple yet extravagantly detailed, practically bordering on art. Marked by bright pinks, soft blues and fiery oranges each Fancy Picnics tablescape is colorfully decorated and meticulously designed from the ground up. Every pillow, every table setting, every floral arrangement has been chosen and arranged by Vilchis with picnic fun in mind.

You also have the option to purchase light nibbles for your outdoor lunch or supper. Think homemade cheese boxes, sandwiches, bagels and more catered by a Fancy Picnics approved local company.

Fancy Picnics
Fancy Picnics will go wherever you go.

But let’s go back to the term “tablescape,” because yes, these are literal tablescapes. As in, Fancy Picnics uses real tables. Forget dining cross-legged with your plate in your lap – these picnics are centered around tables that Vilchis built herself. These new era picnic tables have enough room for two, four people — or even all the way up to 18 of your closest pals.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Since officially starting her business last year, Vilchis says that she has seen Fancy Picnics grow tremendously. Boyfriends who want to get engaged have even commissioned her to help them nail that picture-perfect proposal.

“We do all the work. We do the florals. We take care of photography. So it’s super convenient for guys, because they don’t have to think about anything!” Vilchis laughs.

Fancy Picnics Future

Like any other business, Fancy Picnics suffered through coronavirus angst and downtime.

During the peak of the Houston coronavirus shutdowns, Vilchis was forced to stop delivering picnics entirely. To continue, this young entrepreneur realized she had to get creative and totally rethink her business. So she began delivering personalized picnic baskets to her clients homes instead of meeting them at various locations across the city.

In each basket, she included snacks, flowers, a recommended Spotify playlist, even a quarantine bingo card – perfect to lighten the mood during today’s new social distanced normals.

“Since the moment that I posted it, I received like 20 orders – and I only had five picnic baskets,” Vilchis says.

It’s clear that for Vilchis, Fancy Picnics is a labor of love.

Vilchis has big visions for Fancy Picnics, hoping to eventually expand it to other Texas cities.  At the end of the day, Vilchis believes Fancy Picnics is more than a first-class, luxury experience. It’s a chance to give people a special experience.

“You get to reconnect with people – with your family or your friends,” she says. “You are doing something that you don’t usually do, you get to have quality time.”

After all, there is nothing quite like a proper picnic.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4125 Byron Street
West University
FOR SALE

4125 Byron Street
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4125 Byron Street
3443 Inwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3443 Inwood Drive
Houston, TX

$8,995,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
3443 Inwood Drive
832 Kuhlman Road
Memorial
FOR SALE

832 Kuhlman Road
Houston, TX

$12,900,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
832 Kuhlman Road
4522 Live Oak
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4522 Live Oak
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
4522 Live Oak
5209 Cheena Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5209 Cheena Drive
Houston, TX

$688,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
5209 Cheena Drive
4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4608 Oakdale Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Pham
This property is listed by: Eric Pham (832) 454-3770 Email Realtor
4608 Oakdale Street
801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

801 Jaquet Drive
Bellaire, TX

$2,199,000 Learn More about this property
Becky Wheeler
This property is listed by: Becky Wheeler (713) 562-8472 Email Realtor
801 Jaquet Drive
2514 Avalon Place
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2514 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2514 Avalon Place
6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University
FOR SALE

6542 Sewanee Avenue
West University Place, TX

$2,437,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
6542 Sewanee Avenue
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5123 Bayou Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
5123 Bayou Timber Lane
6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University
FOR SALE

6339 Buffalo Speedway
West University Place, TX

Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6339 Buffalo Speedway
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Galleria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Pappert
This property is listed by: Jan Pappert (713) 502-9546 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd, Unit 1101
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Galleria
FOR SALE

5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
5405 Hidalgo Street, Unit A
1414 Banks Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1414 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wright
This property is listed by: Donna Wright (713) 557-3100 Email Realtor
1414 Banks Street
3219 University Boulevard
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Boulevard
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Boulevard
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5433 Tupper Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5433 Tupper Lake Drive
2803 Westgrove Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2803 Westgrove Lane
Houston, TX

$2,295,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2803 Westgrove Lane
2508 Reba Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2508 Reba Drive
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2508 Reba Drive
2368 Timber Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2368 Timber Lane
Houston, TX

$2,975,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
2368 Timber Lane
5305 Green Tree Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5305 Green Tree Road
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Courtney Robertson
This property is listed by: Courtney Robertson (713) 557-5943 Email Realtor
5305 Green Tree Road
3657 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3657 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3657 Olympia Drive
9111 Memorial Drive
Memorial Close In
FOR SALE

9111 Memorial Drive
Houston, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes
This property is listed by: Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes (713) 253-8529 Email Realtor
9111 Memorial Drive
5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5110 Valerie Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Thebe Warren
This property is listed by: Thebe Warren (832) 729-3940 Email Realtor
5110 Valerie Street
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X