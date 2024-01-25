‘Feud — Capote vs. The Swans’ is About to Take Flight

Perhaps one of the greatest bits of news we heard in 2023 concerned Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Feud docudrama TV series based on Truman Capote’s “swans,” his immensely rich and beautiful circle of female friends, which premieres on FX on January 31, 2024. Just in case you need a Murphy primer, the writer and director has been behind a variety of bingeable TV series for more than two decades. His salacious and scandalous titles include American Horror Story, Glee, Feud: Bette and Joan, Nip/Tuck, and the American Crime Story anthology (season one dove deep into the O.J. Simpson trial, the second on the killing of Gianni Versace, and the last on Bill Clinton’s indiscretion). The first Feud anthology focused on the infamous and combative relationship between two of the OGs of Hollywood diva-dom: Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. After some initial rumblings that the storyline for the second installment would be about the royals, it was announced in April 2022 that Capote and his stylish swans would be Feuding in 2024.

Murphy’s prolific output can make it hard to keep up with his latest series, especially in today’s crowded TV landscape. His latests’ icon-filled cast and juicy premise is enough to warrant a watch for most, but if you need a bit more convincing, we’ve narrowed down a few more reasons to watch Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.