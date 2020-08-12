From the Ultimate Prosecco Party to Farmers Market Fun — the Best Things to Do in Houston

It’s weird to think that summer is coming to an end already for some – at least for those kids in school districts starting early (HISD does not begin online learning till September 8) and their parents. It’s been a strange summer to say the least. Hopefully, you’ve been able to take a break from the everyday realities of the coronavirus pandemic and do something or go somewhere that brought a smidge of normalcy to today’s not-so-normal times.

Before life kicks back into high gear (summer ends eventually for everyone), here are the best things to do in Houston. Consider it your weekend guide.

Voting Power

OK, so Wednesday may be a bit of a stretch for what’s considered the “weekend,” but who am I to judge when the weekend should begin? Especially these days. Plus, this event is a pretty big one.

August 2020 marks he 100th Anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, and The Heritage Society and true Houston original Mister McKinney (of the Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston tours) are helping to commemorate the all-important historic event with a new exhibit. Houston Women Cast Their Ballots: Celebrating 100 Years of the Right to Vote opens with a free virtual event on Wednesday, August 12. Mister McKinney will act as host for the evening, while author, historian and co-curator of the exhibit Anne Sloan joins on as special guest.

The online event will take place at 7 pm.

National Prosecco Day

It’s time we all celebrate something — and what better to celebrate than crisp, bubbly Prosecco? This Thursday, August 13 is National Prosecco Day (yes, there is a food or drink holiday for everything), and if that doesn’t get you excited, well I don’t know what will.

Grab a glass of this refreshing libation at any Houston restaurant to continue to support local businesses, or head to Post Oak Grill for a tasty National Prosecco Day happy hour. The restaurant will be celebrating with a super extended happy hour (11am to 7pm, making it more of a happy day) and discounted drinks. Cheers to that.

Virtual Cider Tasting

If Prosecco isn’t your thing (or if you just want to shift to another boozy beverage), consider logging into City Orchard’s Virtual Cider Tasting event on Friday, August 14.

With its first-ever virtual event, the Houston cidery and its co-founder will take you on a sweet tour of City Orchard’s August Flight Pack, which include the Cherry Red, Silver Tip, Mrs. Green and Tin Lizard IPA. Be sure to sign up for your spot as space is limited.

Braeswood Farmers Market Party

The Braeswood Farmers Market joined the farmers market scene just last year, and it’s still going strong. To celebrate the farmers market one-year anniversary, the local market will be hosting a party on Saturday, August 15 – and all are invited.

Be aware that there will be strict COVID safety practices in place, but you can still check out wares and goods from all the vendors, plus raffles, gifts, music and more.