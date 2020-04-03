Juice Bar Honors Houston’s Hip Historian With a New Custom Drink

Mister McKinney with his namesake cold-pressed juice on the exclusive VIP 25th floor of the historic 1927 Esperson Building

Those who have experienced Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston open-air school-bus tours know the historian cuts a dashing, athletic figure in person. And everyone with a fondness for cold-pressed juice know the pressurized process extracts three to five times more vitamins and minerals than any other method.

Combine the two, and you get the Mint-ster McKinney, a smooth and enlivening green juice available for pickup at Houston’s Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar. Kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, apple, lemon and mint are cold-pressed to perfection, inspired by the love of mint shared by Mister McKinney (also an on-the-air personality) and his 92-year-old grandmother.

The benefits are right there on the bottle: It’s supposed to be great for digestion, high blood pressure, soothing muscles and joints, kidneys, and good skin.

How else do you think the man who gave up to five tours a day by memory alone (in pre-coronavirus times) while fielding questions fuels his body and mind?

And, there’s never been a better time to fuel up. And support a local foodie biz, too. (This writer has personally tasted the Houstonian-inspired juice drink too, and can also give an enthusiastic endorsement.)

“I’m a champion for small business and supporter of Nourish since the start, so I was honored when Nourish co-owner Jerry Doiron came up with the clever name,” Mister McKinney tells PaperCity.

Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar on West Gray is offering an Immune-Kit with two juices and two juice shots for just $19 (half off the regular pricing) — perfect for your battle against COVID-19. Pair Mint-ster McKinney with the Juan Carlos, named for the famous Montrose Rollerblader and America’s Got Talent star, which blends spinach, pineapple, grape, cilantro and lime with flax oil.

Call 346.701.1505 or click here to place your order online and arrange pickup Mondays through Fridays, 7 am to 8 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am to 8 pm, at Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar, 1000 West Gray.