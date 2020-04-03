View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
IMG_2890
IMG_0670
The MINT-ster McKinney from Nourish Juice Bar
Mister McKinney's in action on the Houston History Bus.
01
04

Mint-ster McKinney and other juices at Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar

02
04

Mister McKinney with his namesake cold-pressed juice on the exclusive VIP 25th floor of the historic 1927 Esperson Building

03
04

Labeling for the Mint-ster McKinney at Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar

04
04

Mister McKinney's in action on the Houston History Bus.

IMG_2890
IMG_0670
The MINT-ster McKinney from Nourish Juice Bar
Mister McKinney's in action on the Houston History Bus.
Restaurants / Bars

Juice Bar Honors Houston’s Hip Historian With a New Custom Drink

Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar is All in on Mister McKinney

BY // 04.03.20
Mint-ster McKinney and other juices at Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar
Mister McKinney with his namesake cold-pressed juice on the exclusive VIP 25th floor of the historic 1927 Esperson Building
Labeling for the Mint-ster McKinney at Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar
Mister McKinney's in action on the Houston History Bus.
1
4

Mint-ster McKinney and other juices at Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar

2
4

Mister McKinney with his namesake cold-pressed juice on the exclusive VIP 25th floor of the historic 1927 Esperson Building

3
4

Labeling for the Mint-ster McKinney at Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar

4
4

Mister McKinney's in action on the Houston History Bus.

Those who have experienced Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston open-air school-bus tours know the historian cuts a dashing, athletic figure in person. And everyone with a fondness for cold-pressed juice know the pressurized process extracts three to five times more vitamins and minerals than any other method.

Combine the two, and you get the Mint-ster McKinney, a smooth and enlivening green juice available for pickup at Houston’s Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar. Kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, apple, lemon and mint are cold-pressed to perfection, inspired by the love of mint shared by Mister McKinney (also an on-the-air personality) and his 92-year-old grandmother.

The benefits are right there on the bottle: It’s supposed to be great for digestion, high blood pressure, soothing muscles and joints, kidneys, and good skin.

How else do you think the man who gave up to five tours a day by memory alone (in pre-coronavirus times) while fielding questions fuels his body and mind?

And, there’s never been a better time to fuel up. And support a local foodie biz, too. (This writer has personally tasted the Houstonian-inspired juice drink too, and can also give an enthusiastic endorsement.)

“I’m a champion for small business and supporter of Nourish since the start, so I was honored when Nourish co-owner Jerry Doiron came up with the clever name,” Mister McKinney tells PaperCity.

Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar on West Gray is offering an Immune-Kit with two juices and two juice shots for just $19 (half off the regular pricing) — perfect for your battle against COVID-19. Pair Mint-ster McKinney with the Juan Carlos, named for the famous Montrose Rollerblader and America’s Got Talent star, which blends spinach, pineapple, grape, cilantro and lime with flax oil.

Call 346.701.1505 or click here to place your order online and arrange pickup Mondays through Fridays, 7 am to 8 pm, and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 am to 8 pm, at Nourish Juice & Smoothie Bar, 1000 West Gray.

The PaperCity Magazine

April Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring
FOR SALE

7006 River Rapids Lane
Spring, TX

$347,900 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
7006 River Rapids Lane
1620 South Boulevard
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1620 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$2,300,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
1620 South Boulevard
1341 Omar Street
Heights
FOR SALE

1341 Omar Street
Houston, TX

$870,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
1341 Omar Street
6415 Belmont
West University Place
FOR SALE

6415 Belmont
West University, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
6415 Belmont
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X