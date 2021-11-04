Lone Star Film Festival to Bring Hollywood Heavyweights to Fort Worth — Buddies Richard Linklater & Ethan Hawke Get a Moment

Michael Martin Murphey to receive the 2021 Stephen Bruton Award at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala on Saturday, November 13th.

Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater will be honored at the Lone Star Film Festival.

This year’s Lone Star Film Festival will be in-person once again. It will span four days, from November 11 to 14, and bring some major Hollywood heavyweights and music legends to Fort Worth.

Country music royalty Michael Martin Murphey will be presented with the Stephen Bruton Award at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala on November 13th at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

An Oak Cliff native with family in Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Tyler dating back to the founding of Texas itself, Murphey has been honored as an Alamo Ranger by the Sons of the Texas Revolution. He is also a multiple Grammy nominee with the platinum and gold albums to testify to that. Murphey is still best known for his 1975 pop radio hit “Wildfire.”

After receiving the Stephen Bruton Award, Murphey will strike out on his Cowboy Christmas tour across Colorado and Texas.

Prior Stephen Bruton award recipients include Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson, Billy Joe Shaver, Lyle Lovett, Ray Benson, Betty Buckley, Pat Green and Clint Black.

This year’s sold-out gala will also honor two other famous Texans. Filmmaker Richard Linklater and actor Ethan Hawke will both receive the inaugural Larry McMurtry Award.

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe

















Linklater and Hawke are scheduled to attend the festival and participate in a talk with Krys Boyd, host of KERA’s Think.

The duo’s personal and professional relationship spans decades, including their relationship trilogy of movies — Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight — and the ambitious Boyhood movie. Linklater received a Best Director Oscar nomination for the epic movie filmed at consecutive intervals between 2001 and 2013.

Tickets are still available for the Lone Star Film Festival Gala After Party. The After Party will keep the gala night fun going at the Modern Art Museum from 9:30 pm to 11:30 pm on November 13th, a Saturday night. Tickets are $75 and include beer, wine and entertainment from Disko Cowboy of Vinyl Ranch.

The Fort Worth Film Commission, a division of Visit Fort Worth, is partnering with Lone Star to produce the sold-out 2021 gala. All proceeds from the gala will support the Lone Star Film Society’s Johnny Langdon Film Education Initiative.

A Lone Star Film Festival First

There are more awards, including a new one for the festival that will go to a local creative force. Fort Worth writer, director and producer Channing Godfrey Peoples is getting the first ever Spotlight Award.

“The Spotlight Award honors a creative artist who has significantly broadened the range of voices, perspectives and stories told through the cinematic arts,” a release notes. “The award is designed to acknowledge the accomplishments of an artist who has succeeded in generating equity, inclusion and diversity in the film industry.”

Channing Godfrey Peoples is a Fort Worth native, and director of Miss Juneteenth.

Godfrey Peoples who was born in Fort Worth, went on to study theater at Baylor University before enrolling in the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. Her debut feature film Miss Juneteenth was filmed in Fort Worth in 2019 with support from the Fort Worth Film Commission.

It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020, and was released on Juneteenth of that year. The National Board of Review awarded Godfrey Peoples with its Best Directorial Debut of 2020 award. Godfrey Peoples’ short film Doretha’s Blues, which debuted at SXSW in 2021, was also filmed in Fort Worth. Channing is currently developing a Miss Juneteenth TV Series under her first-look deal with UCP.

“We are thrilled to honor Channing Godfrey Peoples for her contributions to the film industry,” Lone Star Film Society director Chad Mathews says. “Her powerful writing and directorial style is an inspiration for filmmakers.”

For more information about the movie festival, and to see the full schedule of films and events visit the Lone Star Film Festival’s site.